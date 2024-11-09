Peter Woods did not make the travel roster for the Virginia Tech game. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated that he suffered a head injury midgame to be held out for the majority of the loss to Louisville.

Woods had started the last three games after missing action in the previous four matchups. A former 5-star prospect, Woods has 14 tackles (5.5 for loss) and one sack in 151 snaps.

DeMonte Capehart and Shelton Lewis were announced as out already and taken off the depth chart due to injuries from the Louisville game.

After missing previous weeks, offensive lineman Collin Sadler remained off the travel roster.

Tré Williams, who left the Louisville game early as well, did travel. Fellow D-tackle Vic Burley also traveled.

Harris Sewell (formerly No. 55) is expected to wear No. 73 on Saturday and for the remainder of the 2024 season. OL No. 77 Ronan O’Connell is expected to wear No. 96 on Saturday.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ESPN broadcast start.