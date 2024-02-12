Clemson slips from ACC favorite status in Athlon preseason ranking

Another set of 'too early' rankings is out after the latest offseason stage passed, National Signing Day. Athlon originally pegged Clemson as the projected ACC champ in 2024, but the national outlet has Dabo Swinney's Tigers down three spots overall and a spot behind Florida State now, at No. 16. "A defense that held opponents to 21.1 points a game in '23 should remain a strength with linebacker Barrett Carter and linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker anchoring this group. However, returning to the top of the ACC is dependent on the offense taking a step forward in the second year under coordinator Garrett Riley. The Tigers averaged only 23.6 points a game in ACC contests last fall," said Athlon's Steven Lassan. On FSU, Lassan says, "The Seminoles are losing a ton of talent off last year's 13-win squad, but coach Mike Norvell added one of the best transfer classes in the nation to quickly reload in '24. Former Clemson and Oregon State signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei was a key get from the portal to bridge the gap to the team's younger quarterbacks. Despite losing end Jared Verse, the defensive front should be formidable with Patrick Payton, Darrell Jackson, and Oregon State transfer Sione Lolohea." Louisville (21) and NC State (25) join the pair from the ACC in the Top 25. 247Sports' panelist also dropped Clemson back, one spot to No. 15, which trails an ACC favorite in Miami (12). "Clemson won five straight to end the 2023 season and while the Tigers failed to meet elite-level expectations as one of the ACC's perceived frontrunners. The biggest blow offensively is Will Shipley after his early 2024 NFL Draft entry. Clemson gets Phil Mafah back, but it's going to have to manufacture production elsewhere in the run game to take some of the pressure off Cade Klubnik, who's back for his second season as the Tigers' QB1. Clemson did get a couple key pieces back defensively despite losing a few to the portal," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. Florida State is No. 18, and it is joined in the Top 25 from the ACC with Louisville (20), NC State (21) and Virginia Tech (23). SMU also garnered votes.

