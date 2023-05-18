Clemson QB Cade Klubnik tabbed as emerging star by CBS Sports

CBS Sports identified the breakout candidates for the 'Power' leagues and Clemson's Cade Klubnik was picked out of the ACC. "Klubnik became Clemson's future at quarterback when he committed to the Tigers as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022. The question was how long it would take for his time to come as QB1," CBS' Dean Straka said. "As it turned out, Klubnik overtook DJ Uiagalelei as starter by the final weeks of the 2022 season as Clemson returned to its perch as the ACC champion. While it was a nice preview of what Klubnik offered, now comes his first full season as starter for coach Dabo Swinney. With the addition of Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator and QBs coach -- Riley held the same role at TCU a year ago as the Horned Frogs crashed the College Football Playoff party -- Klubnik has Heisman-potential upside if Riley can do with Klubnik what he did with Max Duggan last year in Fort Worth, Texas." Klubnik earned ACC Championship Game MVP Honors in Clemson's dominating 39-10 win over North Carolina, where he assumed the starting role midgame. Klubnik completed 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards with a score and rushed for a touchdown as well. He was a 5-star prospect out of Austin Westlake and earned Texas Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, as Klubnik completed 189-of-265 (71.3) passes for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns against just three interceptions for the Chaps to finish the year 16-0. He guided Westlake to three state championships in all. Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor was tabbed as the potential defensive breakout for the conference by CBS.

