Clemson OL named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Clemson OL Will Putnam named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Center Will Putnam has been named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 40-10 win against Miami (Fla.) on Saturday. Clemson has earned 11 weekly accolades this season and a total of 564 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

The ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor is Putnam’s second of the season, joining his selection for his performance against Louisiana Tech in mid-September. Clemson has collected four ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors this year, including two by Putnam and two by All-America candidate Jordan McFadden. Putnam and McFadden are the first Clemson offensive line duo to each collect multiple ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in a single season since their position coach, Thomas Austin, accomplished the feat with Barry Richardson in 2007.

Against Miami on Saturday, Putnam recorded five knockdowns and allowed no pressures or sacks according to Clemson’s coaching staff. He centered an offensive line that helped Clemson to 447 total yards, including 240 passing yards and 207 rushing yards, Clemson’s 58th game under Dabo Swinney in which it has reached 200 yards in both categories. Putnam and his offensive line cohorts helped control the line of scrimmage for a Clemson squad that posted its largest time of possession (38:15) since 2020 and its best third-down percentage (73.7 percent) since 2018.