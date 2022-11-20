|
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
Sunday, 20 November 2022
The games just keep getting bigger and some teams are failing those tests down the stretch.
Clemson passed its latest challenge with a 40-10 win over Miami Saturday, while in the same state, Tennessee – to say the least – did not in a blowout loss as a 3-touchdown favorite at South Carolina Saturday night, 63-38. That shook things up in the new Coaches Poll.
Clemson is up to No. 8 with Tennessee dropping six spots to No. 11. Next week's ACC Championship opponent UNC also fell six spots to No. 17, behind a Clemson road win earlier this year with No. 16 Florida State.
Outside of Tennessee losing, three more top-5 teams were trailing for a significant portion of the games this weekend with Ohio State (43-30 winner at Maryland), Michigan (19-17 winner over Illinois) and TCU (29-28 winner at Baylor).
The teams that were directly behind Tennessee all slotted up one spot with Southern Cal (No. 5), LSU (No. 6) and Alabama (No. 7).
Coaches Poll - 11/20
Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/lo
1 Georgia 11-0 1546 59 1 — 1/3
2 Ohio State 11-0 1484 1 2 — 2/3
3 Michigan 11-0 1420 2 3 — 3/6
4 Texas Christian 11-0 1372 0 4 — 4/NR
5 Southern California 10-1 1277 0 6 1 5/15
6 Louisiana State 9-2 1229 0 7 1 6/NR
7 Alabama 9-2 1147 0 8 1 1/11
8 Clemson 10-1 1142 0 9 1 4/12
9 Oregon 9-2 1004 0 13 4 6/24
10 Penn State 9-2 990 0 12 2 10/NR
11 Tennessee 9-2 950 0 5 -6 3/NR
12 Washington 9-2 855 0 15 3 12/NR
13 Kansas State 8-3 761 0 17 4 13/NR
14 Utah 8-3 703 0 10 -4 8/19
15 Notre Dame 8-3 657 0 19 4 5/NR
16 Florida State 8-3 562 0 20 4 16/NR
17 North Carolina 9-2 496 0 11 -6 11/NR
18 UCLA 8-3 483 0 16 -2 10/NR
19 Mississippi 8-3 429 0 14 -5 7/24
20 Tulane 9-2 386 0 22 2 17/NR
21 Cincinnati 9-2 376 0 21 — 19/NR
22 Oregon State 8-3 257 0 NR 5 22/NR
23 Coastal Carolina 9-1 222 0 23 — 23/NR
24 Texas 7-4 112 0 NR 2 18/NR
25 Texas-San Antonio 9-2 70 0 NR 4 25/NR
Dropped out: No. 18 Central Florida; No. 24 Oklahoma State; No. 25 NC State.
Others rec. votes: Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.