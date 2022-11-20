Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll

The games just keep getting bigger and some teams are failing those tests down the stretch.

Clemson passed its latest challenge with a 40-10 win over Miami Saturday, while in the same state, Tennessee – to say the least – did not in a blowout loss as a 3-touchdown favorite at South Carolina Saturday night, 63-38. That shook things up in the new Coaches Poll.

Clemson is up to No. 8 with Tennessee dropping six spots to No. 11. Next week's ACC Championship opponent UNC also fell six spots to No. 17, behind a Clemson road win earlier this year with No. 16 Florida State.

Outside of Tennessee losing, three more top-5 teams were trailing for a significant portion of the games this weekend with Ohio State (43-30 winner at Maryland), Michigan (19-17 winner over Illinois) and TCU (29-28 winner at Baylor).

The teams that were directly behind Tennessee all slotted up one spot with Southern Cal (No. 5), LSU (No. 6) and Alabama (No. 7).

Coaches Poll - 11/20

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/lo

1 Georgia 11-0 1546 59 1 — 1/3

2 Ohio State 11-0 1484 1 2 — 2/3

3 Michigan 11-0 1420 2 3 — 3/6

4 Texas Christian 11-0 1372 0 4 — 4/NR

5 Southern California 10-1 1277 0 6 1 5/15

6 Louisiana State 9-2 1229 0 7 1 6/NR

7 Alabama 9-2 1147 0 8 1 1/11

8 Clemson 10-1 1142 0 9 1 4/12

9 Oregon 9-2 1004 0 13 4 6/24

10 Penn State 9-2 990 0 12 2 10/NR

11 Tennessee 9-2 950 0 5 -6 3/NR

12 Washington 9-2 855 0 15 3 12/NR

13 Kansas State 8-3 761 0 17 4 13/NR

14 Utah 8-3 703 0 10 -4 8/19

15 Notre Dame 8-3 657 0 19 4 5/NR

16 Florida State 8-3 562 0 20 4 16/NR

17 North Carolina 9-2 496 0 11 -6 11/NR

18 UCLA 8-3 483 0 16 -2 10/NR

19 Mississippi 8-3 429 0 14 -5 7/24

20 Tulane 9-2 386 0 22 2 17/NR

21 Cincinnati 9-2 376 0 21 — 19/NR

22 Oregon State 8-3 257 0 NR 5 22/NR

23 Coastal Carolina 9-1 222 0 23 — 23/NR

24 Texas 7-4 112 0 NR 2 18/NR

25 Texas-San Antonio 9-2 70 0 NR 4 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 18 Central Florida; No. 24 Oklahoma State; No. 25 NC State.

Others rec. votes: Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.