Clemson legends asking for help for Tiger in need of a heart transplant

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson athletes of the early 1990s, led by Ashley Sheppard and Wayne Buckingham, are rallying Clemson Nation through a Go-Fund-Me Page for former Clemson football letterman Rod Adams.

Adams has been on the heart transplant list for three-and-a-half years. On July 24, 2022, increased medical complications led to his admittance into Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

Adams’s medical issues have reached the point that he must remain in the hospital until a suitable heart becomes available for transplant. “We are seeking assistance to help offset the financial burdens of his heart difficulties, as well as all other required medication that he must take daily for the rest of his life,” said his wife Felicia Adams. “I am going to have to take a leave of absence from my work to care for him because his cardiologist said he is going to require 24-hour care for at least six weeks after a transplant.”

Rod and his wife have two children, daughter Felicia and son Sha’Rod.

Adams was a letterman on Clemson’s ACC Championship team of 1991 when he served as the second team defensive end behind Sheppard. He entered Clemson as a true freshman in 1990. He came to Clemson from Crisp County High School in Cordell, Ga, where he was the 3A Player of the Year in Georgia as a senior. You can Click on the link to make your donation. You can CLICK HERE to donate.