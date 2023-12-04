Clemson DT makes decision on NFL future

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Ruke Orhorhoro will enter the NFL draft.
Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro makes decision on NFL future
by - 2023 Dec 4 14:00

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro announced that his Clemson career has come to a close.

Orhorhoro will focus on the next stage in his career, the NFL draft, after playing five years with the Tigers, Orhorhoro said with a social media announcement on Monday.

"It's time to go chase my dream and do what I've set out to do for years and declare for the 2024 NFL draft," Orhorhoro said at the end of his statement.

Orhorhoro is credited with 97 tackles (25.5 for loss), 12.0 sacks, nine pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,526 career snaps over 53 games (30 starts) in his Clemson career.

Orhorhoro is No. 79 on Pro Football Focus' NFL draft big board.

