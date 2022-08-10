CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Myles Oliver committed in January and he will have to wait another year to see the field after being ruled out for the season this week.
Myles Oliver committed in January and he will have to wait another year to see the field after being ruled out for the season this week.

Clemson camp: Swinney says freshman DB Myles Oliver is out for season
by - 2022 Aug 10, Wed 19:19

Clemson freshman defensive back Myles Oliver is out for the season with a shoulder injury requiring surgery.

Swinney delivered the news after Clemson's latest camp session on Wednesday. He said that it was an injury that Oliver had in high school previously. Oliver will redshirt this season after the surgery.

Oliver committed in January and enrolled this summer.

He earned a 6A all-state selection in Georgia following a senior season in 2021 in which he posted 75 tackles with five interceptions.

In other injury news, defensive tackle Tré Williams also had surgery but he is on track to able to play in the Labor Day opener at Georgia Tech, Swinney said.

Watch Swinney's updates out of camp below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson camp: Swinney says freshman DB is out for season
Clemson camp: Swinney says freshman DB is out for season
Deshaun Watson set to make NFL return to game action
Deshaun Watson set to make NFL return to game action
Hunter Renfrow on catches and yards this season: 'Who cares? I just want to win'
Hunter Renfrow on catches and yards this season: 'Who cares? I just want to win'
Tigers slip in latest ESPN recruiting rankings update
Tigers slip in latest ESPN recruiting rankings update
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest