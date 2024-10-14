Cade Klubnik honored as ACC QB of the week

TigerNet Staff by

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been named ACC Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 49-14 win at Wake Forest on Saturday. The honor is Klubnik’s second of the season and the second of his career, joining an ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week honor for his performance against Appalachian State in early September. Collectively, Clemson has now earned four ACC weekly honors this season, and the Tigers have now garnered a total of 582 ACC weekly awards since 1968. On Saturday, Klubnik completed 31-of-41 passes for 309 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also added seven rushing attempts for 30 yards. After punts on Clemson’s first two drives, Klubnik engineered seven touchdown drives on Clemson’s next nine possessions, one possession of which lasted only 30 seconds and was ended by the conclusion of the first half. His 31 completions in the game were a season high and represented his first 30-completion game since the 2023 Gator Bowl against Kentucky (30). This season, Klubnik has accounted for 17 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns, as he has already posted the 19th individual season in Clemson history in which a player has been responsible for 20 or more touchdowns. Klubnik (21) ranks fifth in the nation and third among power conferences in touchdown responsibility this year, and his 17-to-2 (8.5-to-1) touchdown-to-interception ratio also ranks fifth in the nation and third amid power conferences among passers with at least 100 attempts and at least five touchdown passes. After two road games over the last two weeks, Klubnik and Clemson will return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19 for a noon tilt against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now