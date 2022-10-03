|
Breaking: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-FSU
|2022 Oct 3, Mon 11:48-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 15.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
NC State at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Open: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest
All times are Eastern.
Has any team been the Saturday night ABC prime time game three weeks in a row? Clemson will, as FSU game announced at that time and network for Oct. 15. If Clemson and Syracuse undefeated on Oct. 22 will it be four? Clemson could be on ABC as much as Notre Dame on NBC this year.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 3, 2022
