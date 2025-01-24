ACC releases Clemson football conference opener date, games with UNC and Syracuse

Press Release by

On Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced conference openers for each of its 17 members for the 2025 football season. The announcement included three of Clemson’s eight ACC regular season contests, including a road contest at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13, a home game against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 20 and a road matchup with North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 4. With the announcement of these three games, dates have been announced for seven of Clemson’s 12 regular season games in 2025. The three contests announced Friday join Clemson’s non-conference slate that includes home games against LSU (Aug. 30), Troy (Sept. 6) and Furman (Nov. 22) and the Tigers’ annual rivalry contest at South Carolina (Nov. 29). The five game dates remaining to be announced include home games against Duke, Florida State and SMU, as well as road games against Boston College and Louisville. Clemson’s full 2025 regular season schedule will be announced on the ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special on Monday, Jan. 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The first hour from 9-10 p.m. ET will be simulcast on ESPN2. ANNOUNCED GAME DATES Aug. 30: vs. LSU Sept. 6: vs. TROY Sept. 13: at Georgia Tech Sept. 20: vs. SYRACUSE Oct. 4: at North Carolina Nov. 22: vs. FURMAN Nov. 29: at South Carolina GAMES STILL TO BE ANNOUNCE TBA: at Boston College TBA: at Louisville TBA: vs. DUKE TBA: vs. FLORIDA STATE TBA: vs. SMU CHARLOTTE, N.C. (the.ACC.com) – Ahead of the ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special set for Monday, January 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on ACC Network and simulcast on ESPN2 from 9-10 p.m. ET, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled the conference opening contests for all 17 programs for the upcoming 2025 season. North Carolina and new head coach Bill Belichick will kick off their ACC schedule at home versus the reigning ACC Champion Clemson Tigers led by head coach Dabo Swinney (Saturday, October 4) in Week 6. On the same day, Miami will start its conference season versus in-state rival Florida State and SMU, who went a perfect 8-0 in ACC play last season, begins league play at home versus Syracuse (Saturday, October 4). ACC intraconference play begins in Week 3 with the ACC’s longest-running football rivalry as NC State plays at Wake Forest on Thursday, September 11, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Two days later, on Saturday, September 13, Boston College and Stanford will begin their respective conference seasons, as will Clemson and Georgia Tech with a conference contest in Atlanta, Georgia. On Saturday, September 20, Syracuse will open its conference season on the road at Clemson, Duke will start its ACC slate at home versus in-state rival NC State and Virginia will kick off its conference schedule at home versus Stanford in the first-ever meeting between the two teams on the gridiron. In Week 5, Florida State will play its first ACC contest of the season on the road at Virginia (Friday, September 26), while California begins its second year in the ACC at Boston College (Saturday, September 27). Week 5 also features other conference openers: Louisville and Pitt going head-to-head and Virginia Tech at NC State. On Thursday, January 23, the league announced its schedule of games for Week 0 and Week 1 of the 2025 season. The lineup features five consecutive days of ACC Football over Labor Day Weekend and kicks off with seven ACC teams opening with Power 4 non-conference opponents, including Notre Dame, and five others facing FBS foes. The ACC’s Labor Day Weekend is anchored by a Sunday, August 31 football doubleheader featuring both Miami and Virginia Tech against top-25 competition. The opening week concludes with North Carolina playing host to TCU on Labor Day Monday, September 1, as Bill Belichick makes his coaching debut on a familiar night. The Sunday night showdown between Miami and Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the North Carolina against TCU primetime matchup on Monday night will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The ACC’s schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons, which was revealed exclusively on ACC Network in October 2023, will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools, and will once again include 68 conference matchups. Based on conference winning percentage, the top two teams will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special will announce the full 2025 ACC football schedule on Monday, January 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on ACC Network, with the first hour from 9-10 p.m. ET simulcast on ESPN2. The five game dates remaining to be announced for Clemson include home games against Duke, Florida State and SMU, as well as road games against Boston College and Louisville. 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦



📰 https://t.co/ejh0pTdZfH

📺 Full Schedule: January 27 | 9 pm | ACC Network pic.twitter.com/4nfO9zEBv3 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 24, 2025 Dates for seven pieces of the 2025 regular season puzzle are set. The final five will be announced at 9 p.m. Monday night on ACC Network and ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/1RnXDM03e9 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 24, 2025 I believe Clemson’s Oct. 4 game at North Carolina will represent only the second time in college football history a coach with multiple FBS national championships as a head coach (Dabo Swinney) will face another with multiple Super Bowl titles as a head coach (Bill Belichick). https://t.co/qjuyQSshGq — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) January 24, 2025 .@TaylorTannebaum and @MarkPacker unveil every ACC team's conference opener for the 2025 season 👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/gra8tc8jon — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 24, 2025