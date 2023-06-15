247Sports identifies early stumbling block for Clemson's 2023 season

You can't go undefeated without starting 1-0, and that's where one 247Sports analyst's head is at for a potential stumbling block for Clemson's Tigers. 247Sports posited the stumbling blocks for title contenders this week and started with the Labor Day opener at Duke for Clemson. "Opening the season on the road against a conference foe isn’t fun, but Clemson doesn’t have a choice," said 247Sports' Raymond Lucas Jr. "It’s looking to get back to the CFP in 2023 and begins the journey against a Blue Devils squad that went 9-4 last season after a 3-9 mark in 2021. After a highly successful opening act, Duke head coach Mike Elko enters his second season with an opportunity to secure a signature victory. "Clemson reclaimed its status as the top team in the ACC last season but did so without reaching the CFP. The Tigers revamped their offense by hiring offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who served in the same role at TCU en route to a national championship game appearance while producing a Heisman candidate in Max Duggan. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik expressed excitement about Clemson's offense during the spring. Meanwhile, on defense, Clemson should be great on that side of the ball and features one of the nation's best players in linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr." A Circa Sports Week 1 line released this week had Clemson as a 12-point favorite over the Blue Devils. Duke ranked No. 56 in the ESPN SP+ preseason rankings earlier this year, with the No. 50 projected offense and No. 64 defense. Clemson checked in at No. 12 with the No. 28 offense and No. 12 defense. By the rating, the Tigers are a 17-point favorite on a neutral field. Florida State also made the 247Sports list with its Nov. 4 trip to Pittsburgh. South Carolina is listed as a potential stumbling block for Georgia on Sept. 16 in Athens. The Bulldogs won 48-7 in Columbia last year.

