Brownell plays host to two top prospects

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell entertained two of his top targets in the 20224 class for official visits this week. The first was Dallas Thomas, a 6-9 power forward out of Little Rock (AR) Parkview Magnet, and the second was 6-4 guard Austin Swartz of Concord (NC) Cannon School. Both recruits wrapped up their two-day stays on Thursday. Clemson was the first official visit for each, so Brownell got the first extended opportunity to sell his program to the players and show them how they would succeed as Tigers. “Just telling me how he feels like I fit in his program on and off the court,” Thomas said about what he took from the visit. “Also, the relationship I’ve built with some of the players up there really quick. They showed me a video of Hunter Tyson, and they were saying how I would have that type of role in their program, knock down shots, use my length to finish around the basket.” Thomas said because he visited in June, he didn’t get a feel for the energy around the campus when the students are there, but he was told about it. “The players and coaches told me the environment is crazy, especially around the fall. It’s crazy, a bunch of love,” Thomas said. “They are definitely top of the food chain, along with a couple of schools. It really put them higher.” Thomas said he also plans to take official visits to LSU, Florida, and Memphis and make his decision later this summer. This was not the first visit to Clemson for Swartz. He was in for two games last season, so nothing really surprised him on the visit. “It was definitely what I was suspecting because I’ve been there before,” Swartz said. “I really got to talk to the coaches a lot and got to hang out with the players and get a feel for what it would be like if I was at Clemson. I did like what I saw. It feels like a bigger Cannon (School). You know, I like Cannon, that’s why I’m here. Maybe we’ll see.” Swartz said the Clemson coaches showed him their plans for him, and they see him playing a role similar to what Chase Hunter does for them now. “I’m not like him, he’s not like me, but we both play the guard position, and we both score the basketball on a high level,” Swartz said. “I’d have good opportunity to help the team win from the day I step foot on campus.” Swartz has gotten to know Brownell and the staff well during the long recruiting process he’s gone through with them. One thing he really likes about Brownell is his demeanor. “Coach is a very chill guy,” Swartz said. “The whole coaching staff is very low key, not loud, not riled up at all. Pretty chill almost all times. That’s what I would like. I don’t need any uptight coach. That’s not really something I’m looking for. That kind of fits for me. Very chill, which is what I like.” Clemson has been a factor with Swartz for months and the official visit just solidified the Tigers as players for him the rest of the way. “It’s only been my first official visit, but I would say they are definitely in there for sure,” Swartz said. “I’m going to end up taking some more and see where the chips may lay. When I drop a top something, they’ve definitely got a chance to be in there.” Swartz will take his next official visit this Sunday to Tennessee. He also plans to take one with Indiana as well, but no date has been set. He’s also had NC State, Georgia and Illinois among his top schools. Big thanks to @ClemsonMBB for the great visit! #notcommitted pic.twitter.com/ZyN15yoOBI — Dallas “Slim” Thomas † (@DallasThomas06) June 15, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas “Slim” Thomas † (@bgadallas)

