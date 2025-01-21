Where Clemson stands in the NET/Bracketology after Q1 win in Pittsburgh

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Brad Brownell’s Tigers have won six of its last seven, culminating in a massive quad-one win on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday. With the success Clemson has found and a showdown with Duke edging closer on the calendar, how does the Tigers’ resume look? Where would Brownell’s team head in March if the season ended today? Here’s a look at Clemson’s NET ranking, March matchups, and more. NET Ranking: 31 PREV: 37 Quad 1: (3-2) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (11) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (47) L 71-84 Away Boise State (48) L 64-74 Away Louisville (29) W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (33) Quad 2: (2-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (68) L 87-82 Home Memphis (42) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (91) W 77-57 Home Florida State (66) Quad 3: (5-0) W 65-55 Away Miami (234) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (77) W 85-71 Home Stanford (78) W 80-68 Home California (128) W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (155) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (271) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (321) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (232) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (350) W 79-51 Radford (173) Clemson’s win over Pittsburgh is certainly the Tigers’ most significant win since Kentucky. It will likely hold this group to at least .500 in quad-one games regardless of the Duke result, making for an impressive resume moving forward should chaos ensue for this team. Clemson has three quad-one opportunities remaining, with Duke, Florida State, and SMU. Florida State moved from a quad-three win to a quad-two metric, moving the Tigers back to .500 in quad-two matchups. Keep an eye out for the Seminoles and Stanford to continue winning important games, only serving to benefit Clemson. National Bracketology: ESPN (1/21): East Region: (7) Clemson VS. (10) San Diego State in Raleigh CBS Sports (1/20): West Region: (6) Clemson VS. (11) New Mexico in Seattle The Tigers will look to make it four in a row against Syracuse on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now