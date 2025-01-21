CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Chase Hunter's All-ACC caliber season has put the Tigers in a prime position for a postseason bid (Photo: Jordan Godfree / USATODAY)
Where Clemson stands in the NET/Bracketology after Q1 win in Pittsburgh
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 21 11:30

Brad Brownell’s Tigers have won six of its last seven, culminating in a massive quad-one win on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

With the success Clemson has found and a showdown with Duke edging closer on the calendar, how does the Tigers’ resume look? Where would Brownell’s team head in March if the season ended today?

Here’s a look at Clemson’s NET ranking, March matchups, and more.

NET Ranking: 31 PREV: 37

Quad 1: (3-2)

W 70-66 Home Kentucky (11)

W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (47)

L 71-84 Away Boise State (48)

L 64-74 Away Louisville (29)

W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (33)

Quad 2: (2-2)

W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (68)

L 87-82 Home Memphis (42)

L 88-91 Away South Carolina (91)

W 77-57 Home Florida State (66)

Quad 3: (5-0)

W 65-55 Away Miami (234)

W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (77)

W 85-71 Home Stanford (78)

W 80-68 Home California (128)

W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (155)

Quad 4 (5-0)

W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (271)

W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (321)

W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (232)

W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (350)

W 79-51 Radford (173)

Clemson’s win over Pittsburgh is certainly the Tigers’ most significant win since Kentucky. It will likely hold this group to at least .500 in quad-one games regardless of the Duke result, making for an impressive resume moving forward should chaos ensue for this team.

Clemson has three quad-one opportunities remaining, with Duke, Florida State, and SMU.

Florida State moved from a quad-three win to a quad-two metric, moving the Tigers back to .500 in quad-two matchups.

Keep an eye out for the Seminoles and Stanford to continue winning important games, only serving to benefit Clemson.

National Bracketology:

ESPN (1/21):

East Region: (7) Clemson VS. (10) San Diego State in Raleigh

CBS Sports (1/20):

West Region: (6) Clemson VS. (11) New Mexico in Seattle

The Tigers will look to make it four in a row against Syracuse on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

