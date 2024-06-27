CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall signs two-way contract with NBA team
by - 2024 Jun 27 18:38

Former Clemson standout PJ Hall went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After the draft, Hall announced that he will sign a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets.

Hall led Clemson's scoring over the last three seasons. In his senior season, Hall posted 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds with a 77.9% rate at the free throw line in a first-team All-ACC campaign during an Elite Eight run.

He scored 1,702 points as a Tiger, averaging a 50.3% field goal percentage and hitting 78% from the free throw line. Hall also garnered third-team All-ACC honors as a junior.

The Spartanburg product had multiple NBA draft projections in the second round, as high as No. 40 overall, and some also predicted him going undrafted.

