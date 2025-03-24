Clemson veteran forward enters transfer portal

Wiggins (6-10.5 216) played in 97 games with Clemson and started 44, including 26 this season, averaging 5.6 points over his career.

Wiggins scored as much as 17 this season and averaged career-bests in points (8.3) and rebounds (2.9).

He is a third portal entry on the day, along with freshman guard Del Jones and redshirt freshman forward Asa Thomas.

Prior to Clemson:

-Wiggins was rated a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals.

-Wiggins averaged 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game last season for Grayson. He was high school teammates with Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson).

-Wiggins was ranked as the fourth-best player in the 2022 class from the state of Georgia and is a Top 150 player according to 247Sports.

-Wiggins chose Clemson over NC State, Georgia, South Florida and Maryland.