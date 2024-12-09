|
Clemson men enter AP Top 25
Clemson men's basketball entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.
Brad Brownell's Tigers are ranked No. 16. It's a first AP ranking for the Tigers since finishing the 2023-24 season at No. 14. The Tigers were last in the poll in the regular season in Week 10 of that campaign (Jan. 8; No. 21). Clemson is up to No. 11 in the NCAA's NET rankings, with three Quad 1 wins currently over Kentucky (70-66; No. 5), Penn State (75-67; No. 18) and San Francisco (70-55; No. 50). Clemson is up to No. 8 in the NCAA.com Power Poll. The Tigers are No. 16 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The Tigers can grab another impressive win hosting Memphis on Saturday (11 a.m./ESPN2). Chase Hunter leads the Tigers in points per game (15.9), while Ian Schieffelin is averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 12.5 rebounds (No. 1 nationally).
Brad Brownell's Tigers are ranked No. 16.
It's a first AP ranking for the Tigers since finishing the 2023-24 season at No. 14. The Tigers were last in the poll in the regular season in Week 10 of that campaign (Jan. 8; No. 21).
Clemson is up to No. 11 in the NCAA's NET rankings, with three Quad 1 wins currently over Kentucky (70-66; No. 5), Penn State (75-67; No. 18) and San Francisco (70-55; No. 50).
Clemson is up to No. 8 in the NCAA.com Power Poll.
The Tigers are No. 16 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
The Tigers can grab another impressive win hosting Memphis on Saturday (11 a.m./ESPN2).
Chase Hunter leads the Tigers in points per game (15.9), while Ian Schieffelin is averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 12.5 rebounds (No. 1 nationally).
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now