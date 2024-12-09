CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson is back in the AP Top 25.
Clemson men enter AP Top 25
by - 2024 Dec 9 13:13

Clemson men's basketball entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

Brad Brownell's Tigers are ranked No. 16.

It's a first AP ranking for the Tigers since finishing the 2023-24 season at No. 14. The Tigers were last in the poll in the regular season in Week 10 of that campaign (Jan. 8; No. 21).

Clemson is up to No. 11 in the NCAA's NET rankings, with three Quad 1 wins currently over Kentucky (70-66; No. 5), Penn State (75-67; No. 18) and San Francisco (70-55; No. 50).

Clemson is up to No. 8 in the NCAA.com Power Poll.

The Tigers are No. 16 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Tigers can grab another impressive win hosting Memphis on Saturday (11 a.m./ESPN2).

Chase Hunter leads the Tigers in points per game (15.9), while Ian Schieffelin is averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 12.5 rebounds (No. 1 nationally).

