Clemson in contact with Big Ten forward Malik Reneau
Clemson's big board in the transfer portal grows.
The Tigers are in reported contact with Indiana forward Malik Reneau, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers. Auburn, North Carolina, Kansas, Miami, and several other programs have reached out to the junior. Indiana transfer forward Malik Reneau is receiving interest from the following schools, per his agent Adam Godes:
Auburn
Clemson
Kansas
Miami
Michigan
North Carolina
Ohio St.
Texas Tech
USC
Virginia Tech https://t.co/CiqBwe8qwC
