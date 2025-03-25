sports_basketball
The Tigers are in reported contact with Indiana forward Malik Reneau, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / Imagn Images)
The Tigers are in reported contact with Indiana forward Malik Reneau, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / Imagn Images)

Clemson in contact with Big Ten forward Malik Reneau
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Clemson's big board in the transfer portal grows.

The Tigers are in reported contact with Indiana forward Malik Reneau, who averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Hoosiers.

Auburn, North Carolina, Kansas, Miami, and several other programs have reached out to the junior.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson's offense falls flat in midweek loss to Coastal
Clemson's offense falls flat in midweek loss to Coastal
Tigers fall at No. 10 South Carolina
Tigers fall at No. 10 South Carolina
Clemson in contact with Big Ten forward
Clemson in contact with Big Ten forward
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts