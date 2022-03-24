Clemson baseball announces schedule changes for weekend in Pittsburgh

CU Athletic Communications by

PITTSBURGH – Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, the Clemson vs. Pittsburgh series at Charles L. Cost Field was altered. The series, which now features a doubleheader on Friday, is scheduled for the following dates and times.

• Game 1 – Friday at Noon

• Game 2 – Friday 45 minutes after Game 1

• Game 3 – Saturday at 3 p.m.

Live video for all three games is available on ACC Network Extra, and audio will air on Clemson Athletic Network beginning with the pregame show 30 minutes before the first game on Friday and 30 minutes before Saturday’s game.