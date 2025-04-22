|
Live from Tiger Field: Tigers take on Georgia in key matchup
4 hours ago- -
NO. 5 GEORGIA (33-9) AT NO. 2 CLEMSON (35-7)
STAFF
22:58
Ballgame! Tigers take down No. 10 Georgia. The Bulldogs are shut out for the first time since last March 31 against Tennessee (over a year ago). Mahlstedt picks up his 15th save, tying him with Nick Glaser (2000) for the most in a season in Clemson history.
STAFF
22:39
Garris sets the Bulldogs down in order. We will likely see Mahlstedt in the 9th
STAFF
22:30
Purify strikes out again to end the inning. Garris back out for the 8th
STAFF
22:28
Cam comes through....With Ciufo at first and two out, he laces the first pitch he sees into the gap in left-center and Ciufo scores easily. Tigers lead 3-0. Big insurance run there
STAFF
22:19
Ciufo singles with one out
STAFF
22:14
Garris gets a bouncer to short to end the frame. We head to the stretch
STAFF
22:13
Garris gets a bouncer back to the mound and looks the runner back to third before throwing over to first. Two out but the top of the order is up for UGa with Slate Alford.
STAFF
22:10
With NC State in less than 48 hours, have to wonder how much we see of Garris/Mahlstedt
STAFF
22:08
Grounder to second moves the runner to third.
STAFF
22:07
Wentworth loses his command and with a runner at second and no out, Reed Garris comes in
DougKingsmoreCrusade
22:06
At the game: what’d y’all think of the out at the plate of Priest? Good or bad call?
STAFF
22:00
With two out and Priest at second, Paino drives a single in the 5-6 hole. Priest is thrown out easily at the plate to end the 6th. Still 2-0
STAFF
21:49
Wentworth shuts down the Dawgs in the 6th. Tigers still lead 2-0. Just six hits so far, three apiece
STAFF
21:39
Top of the order goes in order. Still 2-0. TP Wentworth coming in to pitch
STAFF
21:30
Bulldogs put runners at the corners with one out, but McGovern escapes damage. Still 2-0
STAFF
21:20
Tigers go quietly in the fourth. Still 2-0
STAFF
21:15
Bell is stellar. Pitches 3 2/3 innings, giving up no runs on two hits while walking two and striking out five.
STAFF
21:10
The Bulldogs have two runners on base with two outs, and Bell is replaced by Jacob McGovern
STAFF
20:57
Tigers get a single but Crighton rolls into a double play. We head to the fourth with the Tigers ahead 2-0
Clemson Mikey
20:55
We can’t keep stranding these runners on base, or can we?
STAFF
20:52
Georgia puts two runners on base but can't score. Tigers lead 2-0 heading to the bottom of the third
STAFF
20:51
Clemson softball takes down Tennessee in Knoxville, 4-3!! Big win for Rittman and program
STAFF
20:42
Cam flies out to shallow left and Purify strikes out to leave the runner at third. Tigers lead 2-0
STAFF
20:38
Gaffney walks and after a bunt moves him to second, Listi smokes a shot to left-center to score Gaffney. Tigers lead 2-0 and Listi is at third with one out
STAFF
20:30
Bell is sharp...1-2-3 again. Head to the bottom of the second
tigerforlife28®
20:26
This has to get fixed soon for a deep post season run.
STAFF
20:24
Tigers leave three on base, which hurt in the finale loss to Louisville. Lead 1-0 after one
STAFF
20:21
A couple of walks have loaded the bases
STAFF
20:18
Listi is HBP, and Collin Priest smokes a ringing double (exit velo of 106) into the RF corner to score Listi. Tigers score first
STAFF
20:07
Bell sitting 91-92 with the heat, has to Ks and a grounder to third for a 1-2-3 first inning
STAFF
20:05
STAFF
20:02
There is a FANTASTIC crowd here for this one. -
STAFF
19:57
Tigers in all white with purple caps (orange bill), Georgia in black jerseys with black caps and gray pants. -
STAFF
19:54
Clemson's lineup, with Talan Bell on the mound
STAFF
19:53
Cade Klubnik threw out the first pitch. Will Heldt and Ryan Linthicum are two football players I've seen that were here to support him
