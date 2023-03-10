Tigers walk-off series opener win over Panthers

TigerNet Staff by

Billy Amick hit his first career home run for Clemson to walk off with a 9-8 series opener win over Georgia State on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers (8-6) entered the ninth down by four runs and Cooper Ingle singled in a run to start the scoring rally, his fifth hit of the game for a fourth RBI.

With the bases jammed and two out, Amick stepped the plate and crushed a home run to left center field to walk off with the victory.

Nick Hoffman (1-1) picked up the win in relief with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Freshman Cam Cannarella continued his career-long hit streak through each game this season with five hits and four runs scored.

The Tigers and Panthers (9-5) resume the series with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

UNBELIEVABLE!!! FIRST CAREER HR BY @billyamick GIVES TIGERS THE WIN 🐅🐾



🚀 446 ft

💨 110 mph



E9|| GSU 8, CU 9



🖥 https://t.co/Bs3PA5Yvdk pic.twitter.com/0UAAO0E4fz — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 11, 2023