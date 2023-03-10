|
Tigers walk-off series opener win over Panthers
|Friday, March 10, 2023, 7:55 PM-
Billy Amick hit his first career home run for Clemson to walk off with a 9-8 series opener win over Georgia State on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers (8-6) entered the ninth down by four runs and Cooper Ingle singled in a run to start the scoring rally, his fifth hit of the game for a fourth RBI.
With the bases jammed and two out, Amick stepped the plate and crushed a home run to left center field to walk off with the victory.
Nick Hoffman (1-1) picked up the win in relief with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Freshman Cam Cannarella continued his career-long hit streak through each game this season with five hits and four runs scored.
The Tigers and Panthers (9-5) resume the series with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
UNBELIEVABLE!!! FIRST CAREER HR BY @billyamick GIVES TIGERS THE WIN 🐅🐾— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 11, 2023
🚀 446 ft
💨 110 mph
E9|| GSU 8, CU 9
🖥 https://t.co/Bs3PA5Yvdk pic.twitter.com/0UAAO0E4fz
Postgame 🔊#ErikBakich@billyamick @IngleCooper https://t.co/7C3rtXmllV— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 11, 2023