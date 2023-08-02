Top two-way prospect commits to Clemson

|
Top two-way prospect Talan Bell commits to Clemson
|2023 Aug 2, Wed 14:08-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 5-11 Weight: 175 Hometown: Oviedo, FL (Hagerty HS) Class: 2024
One of the nation's top two-way prospects announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.
Oviedo, Florida 2024 left-handed pitcher/outfielder Talan Bell reported his decision on social media. He is lauded by Perfect Game as a 10 on the 10-scale as a prospect who can be drafted very highly. "Go Tigers!!" Bell said with a commitment graphic. Perfect Game describes him as a "true two-way prospect with (a) clean stroke, good athleticism and three pitches for strikes, (who) projects in every way." He was a Perfect Game All-American this summer. An extended look at the outing from Talan Bell… #WWBA @Florida_PG https://t.co/HMDymbyypo pic.twitter.com/0uUi4rbYt3 Talan Bell (‘24 FL) goes back to back here as he hammers this ball out to dead center field (97 EV 375 FT). Top end bat speed and obvious juice; huge two way talent. One of the top @PG_Uncommitted players left. #WWBA @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/BLosceKG3C Beyond grateful for an invite to PDP! Thank you @USABDevelops @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/owVjN1ANs2 Go Tigers!! 🐅🐅#committed pic.twitter.com/oAij7YqcnC
Oviedo, Florida 2024 left-handed pitcher/outfielder Talan Bell reported his decision on social media. He is lauded by Perfect Game as a 10 on the 10-scale as a prospect who can be drafted very highly.
"Go Tigers!!" Bell said with a commitment graphic.
Perfect Game describes him as a "true two-way prospect with (a) clean stroke, good athleticism and three pitches for strikes, (who) projects in every way."
He was a Perfect Game All-American this summer.
An extended look at the outing from Talan Bell… #WWBA @Florida_PG https://t.co/HMDymbyypo pic.twitter.com/0uUi4rbYt3— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 24, 2023
Talan Bell (‘24 FL) goes back to back here as he hammers this ball out to dead center field (97 EV 375 FT). Top end bat speed and obvious juice; huge two way talent. One of the top @PG_Uncommitted players left. #WWBA @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/BLosceKG3C— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 23, 2023
Beyond grateful for an invite to PDP! Thank you @USABDevelops @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/owVjN1ANs2— Talan Bell (@TalanBell7) March 26, 2023
Go Tigers!! 🐅🐅#committed pic.twitter.com/oAij7YqcnC— Talan Bell (@TalanBell7) August 2, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now