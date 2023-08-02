Top two-way prospect commits to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Talan Bell is a top-rated two-way prospect out of Oviedo, Florida and now Clemson's latest commitment.

Top two-way prospect Talan Bell commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Aug 2, Wed 14:08
Talan Bell - Utility
Height: 5-11   Weight: 175   Hometown: Oviedo, FL (Hagerty HS)   Class: 2024

One of the nation's top two-way prospects announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

Oviedo, Florida 2024 left-handed pitcher/outfielder Talan Bell reported his decision on social media. He is lauded by Perfect Game as a 10 on the 10-scale as a prospect who can be drafted very highly.

"Go Tigers!!" Bell said with a commitment graphic.

Perfect Game describes him as a "true two-way prospect with (a) clean stroke, good athleticism and three pitches for strikes, (who) projects in every way."

He was a Perfect Game All-American this summer.

