Top two-way prospect commits to Clemson

Oviedo, Florida 2024 left-handed pitcher/outfielder Talan Bell reported his decision on social media. He is lauded by Perfect Game as a 10 on the 10-scale as a prospect who can be drafted very highly.

"Go Tigers!!" Bell said with a commitment graphic.

Perfect Game describes him as a "true two-way prospect with (a) clean stroke, good athleticism and three pitches for strikes, (who) projects in every way."

He was a Perfect Game All-American this summer.