Highly-rated Minnesota pitcher commits to Clemson

Highly-rated Minnesota pitcher Jack Morris commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Jack Morris RH Pitcher

Height: 6-2 Weight: 160 Hometown: Shakopee, MN (Shakopee HS) Class: 2024 6-2160Shakopee, MN (Shakopee HS)2024

2024 Shakopee, Minnesota right-hander Jack Morris announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday morning.

"I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing baseball at Clemson University!" Morris said.

He is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 2 RHP out of Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report.

He was joined in the 2024 class on Friday shortly after by 2024 Dunwoody, Georgia outfieder/1B Owen Anchors.

Check out more of Morris and Anchors' game below:

I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing baseball at Clemson University! I would like to thank my Mash Baseball, Tony Vocca, Brandon Peterson, Tom Schleper, Kelly Bruneau, and family for supporting me! Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/3q0MXMKZST — jack morris (@jack_morris19) September 16, 2022

👀 Lookout @ACCBaseball - @jack_morris19 is headed to @ClemsonBaseball! An abundance of hard work got you here - and more to go 📈. Thank you for trusting us Jack - @nischnab @jbel242 and the rest of the Clemson crew are getting a great one 🐅👏🏼🔥#YourGoalsYourFuture https://t.co/GGMkjvSeyu — Peterson's Premier Athletes (@PPA_Athletes) September 16, 2022

Intriguing look at ‘24 RHP Jack Morris (MN).



Wiry frame w/ whippy arm up to 85 & mixed in short slider at 78-80.



High upside clean operation. #PBRFG22 || @PBRMinnesota pic.twitter.com/LXGPN2M3ue — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) July 28, 2022

2024 RHP Jack Morris (Shakopee HS, MN) loose projectable arm pitching mid 80’s, tch 88 w/ a sharp put away SL 78-80, thru 5 scoreless innings w/ 7 k’s for ⁦@MASH_BASEBALL⁩ ⁦⁦@PBRMinnesota⁩ ⁦@ShooterHunt⁩



⁦@MW_Premier⁩ | #Super16 pic.twitter.com/JGX8r2TpoQ — Kevin Moulder PBR (@PBR_Moulder) July 23, 2022

Anchors

First off, I'd like to thank God for putting me on the right path to be where I am today. Secondly,I'd like to thank my parents for all the sacrifices they made to put me were I am today. I am very happy to announce that I am committed to The University of Clemson. Go tigers!🐅 pic.twitter.com/wXngdzqGRk — Owen Anchors (@owenanchors24) September 16, 2022

📈PBR RANKED UNCOMMITTED📈



No.215:'24 OF/1B @owenanchors24 (Dunwoody, GA) Owen had a impressive week at the FGs, an elite defender at 1B & can play anywhere in the OF.(6.7,60) Anchors has some big time power (99 EV) & showed that with a 2 run 💣 for @PBRGeorgia vs California. pic.twitter.com/8igiotQgSk — PBR Uncommitted (@PBR_Uncommitted) August 8, 2022

👀💣💥



‘24 Owen Anchors (GA)



No doubt jack DEEP to right for a massive home run.



The approach & quickness of the hands continue to stand out. 👍#PBRFG22 || @PBRGeorgia pic.twitter.com/fpBFKkW51m — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) July 29, 2022