Highly-rated Minnesota pitcher commits to Clemson

Jack Morris is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 2 RHP out of Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report.

Highly-rated Minnesota pitcher Jack Morris commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Sep 16, Fri 09:02
Jack Morris - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-2   Weight: 160   Hometown: Shakopee, MN (Shakopee HS)   Class: 2024

2024 Shakopee, Minnesota right-hander Jack Morris announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday morning.

"I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing baseball at Clemson University!" Morris said.

He is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 2 RHP out of Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report.

He was joined in the 2024 class on Friday shortly after by 2024 Dunwoody, Georgia outfieder/1B Owen Anchors.

Check out more of Morris and Anchors' game below:

Anchors

