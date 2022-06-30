Highly-rated infielder flips commitment to Clemson

Highly-rated infielder Jack Crighton flips commitment to Clemson

Jack Crighton 3rd Base

Height: 6-3 Weight: 180 Hometown: Rochester Hills, MI (St. Mary’s HS) Class: 2022 6-3180Rochester Hills, MI (St. Mary’s HS)2022

Another member of Michigan's strong recruiting class is following Erik Bakich to Clemson.

Rochester Hills, Michigan third baseman Jack Crighton announced a Clemson commitment on Thursday.

"Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University. Thank you to everyone who helped me get to this point!" Crighton said via Twitter.

He is given a 9.5 grade by Perfect Game, which is between the site's elite and highest-level college prospect designations.

Crighton is rated No. 220 on MLB Pipeline's draft prospects ranking.

Crighton is a third former Wolverines pledge to flip, joining RHP Joe Allen and SS Nolan Nawrocki.

He is a teammate of Clemson commit and top-15-rated MLB draft prospect RHP Brock Porter.

Clemson adds a premier ‘22 talent to the class late, as @OLSMBaseball star Jack Crighton will follow Bakich/Schnabel south. Premium athlete, true defensive versatility, elite hit tool projection w/ a ton of power on the way as well. @PGCollegeBall @PG_OhioValley @ColdWeatherBats https://t.co/YHCrv7ui3G — Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) June 30, 2022

‘22 Jack Crighton (@OLSMBaseball) with a hard liner into RF that was run down. One of the top pure hitters in the country continues to show the barrel skills, plus athlete/runner with middle field defensive projection. #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/H2SU6UjTL8 — Perfect Game Ohio Valley (@PG_OhioValley) June 18, 2022

22’ Jack Crighton (@j_crighton5) has 2 hits out of the leadoff spot early on including a RBI single in the 2nd as @OLSMBaseball leads 3-0 pic.twitter.com/jVSlj7Qym5 — Prep Baseball Report Michigan (@PrepbaseballM) June 17, 2022

Great piece of hitting from ‘22 Jack Crighton, hammering a cut FB away into the RCF gap for a 2B. Really high-end bat to ball w/ plus speed and defensive versatility. #PGDraft #Michigan commit. @B_Sakowski_PG @vcervinoPG pic.twitter.com/JbdfrdKP4J — Perfect Game Ohio Valley (@PG_OhioValley) April 19, 2022

Here’s another rope from Crighton, 4.5 on the turn for a leg double on this liner. Crighton was one off the biggest risers on the new #PGDraft board, and these hitting tools are the main drivers. #GoBlue commit. @vcervinoPG https://t.co/EEfDSkCBgU pic.twitter.com/QpXWE8gjLS — Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) April 19, 2022