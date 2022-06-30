Highly-rated infielder flips commitment to Clemson

Highly-rated infielder Jack Crighton flips commitment to Clemson
by - 2022 Jun 30, Thu 20:23
Jack Crighton - 3rd Base
Height: 6-3   Weight: 180   Hometown: Rochester Hills, MI (St. Mary’s HS)   Class: 2022

Another member of Michigan's strong recruiting class is following Erik Bakich to Clemson.

Rochester Hills, Michigan third baseman Jack Crighton announced a Clemson commitment on Thursday.

"Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University. Thank you to everyone who helped me get to this point!" Crighton said via Twitter.

He is given a 9.5 grade by Perfect Game, which is between the site's elite and highest-level college prospect designations.

Crighton is rated No. 220 on MLB Pipeline's draft prospects ranking.

Crighton is a third former Wolverines pledge to flip, joining RHP Joe Allen and SS Nolan Nawrocki.

He is a teammate of Clemson commit and top-15-rated MLB draft prospect RHP Brock Porter.

