CLEMSON BASEBALL

Mathes drove in three and scored two of Clemson's 11 runs to end things early against USC Upstate (Clemson athletics photo).
Mathes drove in three and scored two of Clemson's 11 runs to end things early against USC Upstate (Clemson athletics photo).

No. 2 Tigers run-rule Spartans
by - 2024 Apr 2 20:45

GREENVILLE, S.C. – No. 2 Clemson scored five runs in the second inning and five runs in the fifth inning in its 11-1 victory in seven innings over USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the season series, improved to 25-3, while the Spartans dropped to 18-12. The two teams conclude their season series next Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson scored five runs in the second inning on Cam Cannarella’s two-run single, Alden Mathes’ two-run triple and Blake Wright’s RBI groundout. Jacob Jarrell flared a run-scoring single in the third inning, then he ripped a run-scoring double in the fifth inning. Cannarella followed with a sharp grounder to bring home a run, then Mathes and Blake Wright hit run-scoring singles during Clemson’s five-run frame.

The Spartans dented the scoreboard with a run in the fifth inning on Troy Hamilton’s two-out, run-scoring single, ending Clemson’s streak of not allowing a run at 18 innings over three games.

Tiger starter Billy Barrow (4-1) earned the win. He allowed just three hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Spartan starter Cooper Ellingworth (4-2) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Notre Dame for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Paladins stun No. 17 Tigers at McWhorter Stadium
Paladins stun No. 17 Tigers at McWhorter Stadium
No. 2 Tigers run-rule Spartans
No. 2 Tigers run-rule Spartans
Tigers shut out Pirates in second half to take road win
Tigers shut out Pirates in second half to take road win
Clemson defender named to 2024 'All-Returners' team
Clemson defender named to 2024 'All-Returners' team
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts