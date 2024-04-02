No. 2 Tigers run-rule Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. – No. 2 Clemson scored five runs in the second inning and five runs in the fifth inning in its 11-1 victory in seven innings over USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the season series, improved to 25-3, while the Spartans dropped to 18-12. The two teams conclude their season series next Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson scored five runs in the second inning on Cam Cannarella’s two-run single, Alden Mathes’ two-run triple and Blake Wright’s RBI groundout. Jacob Jarrell flared a run-scoring single in the third inning, then he ripped a run-scoring double in the fifth inning. Cannarella followed with a sharp grounder to bring home a run, then Mathes and Blake Wright hit run-scoring singles during Clemson’s five-run frame. The Spartans dented the scoreboard with a run in the fifth inning on Troy Hamilton’s two-out, run-scoring single, ending Clemson’s streak of not allowing a run at 18 innings over three games. Tiger starter Billy Barrow (4-1) earned the win. He allowed just three hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Spartan starter Cooper Ellingworth (4-2) suffered the loss. The Tigers travel to Notre Dame for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Perfect night for some baseball😎#Clemson #Team127 pic.twitter.com/1EEPWgJRot — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 2, 2024