NC State run-rules No. 2 Tigers to open series

Collin Priest belted a two-run homer, his ninth of the year, in the top of the first inning, then the Wolfpack responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped by Fraasman’s two-out, two-run single. After the Wolfpack tacked on a run in the second inning, they scored three runs on four hits in the third inning and added a two-out run in the fourth inning to build an 8-2 lead.

Andrew Ciufo led off the top of the fifth inning with his fifth homer of the year, then Jacob Jarrell lined a two-out, run-scoring single later in the frame. After the Wolfpack scored another two-out run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Fraasman belted a solo homer in the sixth inning. Fraasman added a two-run homer in the eighth inning, then the Wolfpack plated two more runs in the frame to end the contest.

Anderson Nance (7-1) pitched 4.0 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Tiger starter Aidan Knaak (6-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered 11 hits, eight runs and one walk with two strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

