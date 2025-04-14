Clemson moves up to as high as No. 2 in updated rankings

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson is up to as high as No. 2 nationally in the updated college baseball rankings. That is with Perfect Game, which slotted Erik Bakich's group (33-6, 11-4 ACC) up one place after going 3-1 last week with yet another ACC series win. D1Baseball also moved Clemson up a place to No. 3. Two Top 5-ranked teams lost multiple games last week, including LSU going 1-3. Texas leads all three polls released Monday morning with a 29-5 record on the season. Baseball America dropped Clemson one spot to No. 6 "Clemson dropped one spot in the rankings due to poll movement, but there’s no sign of slippage on the field," said Baseball America. "The Tigers handled their business in Week 9, winning their midweek game and taking two of three from a capable Stanford squad that spent time in the rankings earlier this season. Aidan Knaak set the tone Friday with six strong innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six. At the plate, Jacob Jarrell continued his power surge with two more home runs to bring his team-leading total to nine, and Lucas Mahlstedt locked down his 12th save of the season with a three-inning appearance on Saturday, continuing to set himself up nicely for postseason national honors. A [home series with] No. 17 Louisville awaits after a midweek breather." The Cardinals are fresh off a series loss at NC State after topping rival Kentucky in extras in the midweek game. The series starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. and runs through Saturday. In the ACC leaders, Dominic Listi is second in on-base percentage (.525) and Cam Cannarella is sixth there (.486), powered by Top 10 placements in walks each (Listi 2nd, 42; Cannarella 5th, 38). Cannarella is sixth in runs scored (41). Jarren Purify is fifth in stolen bases (16) and triples (3) and seventh in being hit by pitches (12). On the pitching side, Aidan Knaak continues his strong season, fourth in strikeouts (67) and wins (6) and fifth in opposing batting average (.186). Lucas Mahlstedt also continues to lead the league in saves (12). Overall, Clemson is 10th in homers (44) but fourth in runs (301), ranking first in HBP (76) and second in walks (250) but also first in strikeouts (334). The Tigers are fourth in team ERA pitching (4.53), with the second-most strikeouts (383) and ninth-most walks (147) with the fourth-best opposing batting average (.227). College baseball rankings (4/14 a.m.) Perfect Game: 2 (prev. 3)

D1Baseball: 3 (prev. 4)

Baseball America: 6 (prev. 5)

