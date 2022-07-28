Graduate transfer Benjamin Blackwell is using his final year of eligibility with the Tigers next year.
Graduate transfer Benjamin Blackwell is using his final year of eligibility with the Tigers next year.

Clemson infielder Benjamin Blackwell announces return for next season
by - 2022 Jul 28, Thu 20:26

Clemson shortstop Benjamin Blackwell announced that he will return for a last college campaign with the Tigers next season.

"I am not ready to leave paradise quite yet and am beyond excited to announce that I'm returning to Clemson for my final season in 2023! #UnfinishedBusiness," Blackwell said via a social media statement.

Blackwell joined the Tigers as a graduate transfer from Dayton last year. He hit .327 with 52 runs, 10 doubles, a triple, three homers, 33 RBIs, a .422 slugging percentage, .428 on-base percentage, 32 walks, 10 hit-by-pitches and four steals in 58 games (58 starts at shortstop).

Before joining Clemson, he hit .309 with six homers, 62 RBIs, 96 runs a 30 steals in 114 games (114 starts) over three seasons (2019-21) at Dayton.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson infielder announces return for next season
Clemson infielder announces return for next season
Two Clemson pros make top-35 of best NFL players in 2022 ranking
Two Clemson pros make top-35 of best NFL players in 2022 ranking
2022 ACC football title game set for primetime
2022 ACC football title game set for primetime
High school prospects rank Clemson as top-5 brand in college football
High school prospects rank Clemson as top-5 brand in college football
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest