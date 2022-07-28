Clemson infielder announces return for next season

Clemson infielder Benjamin Blackwell announces return for next season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson shortstop Benjamin Blackwell announced that he will return for a last college campaign with the Tigers next season.

"I am not ready to leave paradise quite yet and am beyond excited to announce that I'm returning to Clemson for my final season in 2023! #UnfinishedBusiness," Blackwell said via a social media statement.

Blackwell joined the Tigers as a graduate transfer from Dayton last year. He hit .327 with 52 runs, 10 doubles, a triple, three homers, 33 RBIs, a .422 slugging percentage, .428 on-base percentage, 32 walks, 10 hit-by-pitches and four steals in 58 games (58 starts at shortstop).

Before joining Clemson, he hit .309 with six homers, 62 RBIs, 96 runs a 30 steals in 114 games (114 starts) over three seasons (2019-21) at Dayton.

