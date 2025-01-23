CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season

by - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Jan 23 14:20

Times are a changin'.

Clemson baseball has one of the most intense home-field advantages in all of college baseball.

However, they want to take it up another notch as they will sell beer at baseball games this season.

"Yes, we are selling beer, and yes, we want a rowdy crowd," Clemson baseball manager Erik Bakich confirmed to the media Thursday. "I can't wait to see it."

The old visitor bullpen area on the third-base side will likely be transformed into a beer garden featuring standing-room-only tickets to enhance the game-day experience.

There is no word yet on how much a beer will cost this upcoming season.

Update: A Clemson spokesman said the beer sales may be a bit premature. "Still exploring options on adding beer sales."

