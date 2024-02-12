ACC Baseball well represented in Preseason polls, All-America lists

CLEMSON BASEBALL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – As the 2024 baseball season approaches, the preseason polls and superlatives have been announced from various organizations around the country with Atlantic Coast Conference schools being well represented.

Six ACC schools – Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, and Wake Forest – have appeared in all five national preseason polls - Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, and USA Today Coaches. Wake Forest, the preseason favorites as voted by ACC baseball coaches, was deemed as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation by all five organizations.

The ACC placed 15 student-athletes on the D1Baseball Preseason All-America teams which leads all conferences. A pair of Demon Deacons, Nick Kurtz and Josh Hartle, pair with the Blue Devils’ Fran Oschell as first team selections.

Kurtz and Hartle were once again First Team All-America selections when Baseball America released its list. There, the Wake Forest duo was joined by flamethrowing teammate Chase Burns and North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt. The Tar Heel outfielder was ranked among the top three in several Baseball America superlative categories, including best athlete, best defensive outfielder, and best outfield arm.

A total of 10 student-athletes from around the ACC were named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award watch list. Hurtle, Kurtz, Burns, and King all represent Wake Forest, giving the Demon Deacons a chart-topping four members on the watch list. Other representatives from the ACC include Honeycutt, Ethan Anderson (Virginia), Cam Cannarella (Clemson), Jacob Cozart (NC State), Griff O’Ferrall (Virginia), and Gage Ziehl (Miami).

Perfect Game honored a pair of Demon Deacons with preseason player of the year honors. Infielder Nick Kurtz earned the organization’s Preseason Player of the Year nod, while Tennessee-transfer Chase Burns was tabbed as the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

ACC coaches selected the Demon Deacons as the preseason favorites in the league’s coaches poll. Wake Forest was picked to finish atop the Atlantic Division, while fellow 2023 Men’s College World Series participant Virginia earned top honors for the Coastal Division.

D1Baseball Preseason Rankings

1 - Wake Forest

10 - Clemson

12 - Duke

13 - NC State

14 - Virginia

15 - North Carolina

D1Baseball Preseason All-America Teams

First Team

1B - Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

OF - Cam Cannarella, Clemson

SP - Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

RP - Fran Oschell, Duke

Second Team

C - Jacob Cozart, NC State

SS - Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia

DH - Ethan Anderson, Virginia

SP - Chase Burns, Wake Forest

SP - Michael Massey, Wake Forest

SP - Jonathan Santucci, Duke

Third Team

3B - Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech

OF - Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

OF - Seaver King, Wake Forest

SP - Dominic Fritton, NC State

RP - James Tallon, Duke

USA Today Sports Coaches Top 25

1 - Wake Forest

9 - Clemson

11 - Virginia

14 - Duke

15 - North Carolina

16 - NC State

NCBWA Preseason Poll

1 - Wake Forest

11 - Virginia

12 - Clemson

14 - Duke

16 - North Carolina

18 - NC State

NBCWA Division I Preseason All-America Team

First Team

1B - Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

SP - Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

RP - Fran Oschell III, Duke

RP - James Tallon, Duke

Second Team

1B - Ethan Anderson, Virginia

3B - Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech

SS - Griff O’Farrell, Virginia

OF - Anthony Donofrio, North Carolina

OF - Cam Cannarella, Clemson

SP - Chase Burns, Wake Forest

SP - Sebastian Gongora, Louisville

Third Team

C - Jacob Cozart, NC State

OF - Seaver King, Wake Forest

SP - Andrew Healy, Duke

SP - Michael Massey, Wake Forest

Baseball America Preseason Poll

1 - Wake Forest

9 - Clemson

10 - Virginia

16 - Duke

17 - North Carolina

22 - NC State

Baseball America Preseason All-America

First Team

1B - Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest (Unanimous)

OF – Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

SP – Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

SP – Chase Burns, Wake Forest

Second Team

OF – Seaver King, Wake Forest

OF – Cam Cannarella, Clemson

SP – Jonathan Santucci, Duke

Third Team

C – Jonathan Cozart, NC State

SS – Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia

Perfect Game Preseason Poll

1 - Wake Forest

10 - Virginia

14 - North Carolina

19 - NC State

21 - Clemson

23 - Duke

Preseason National Player of the Year: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest

Preseason National Pitcher of the Year: Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

Perfect Game Preseason All-America

First Team

C – Jacob Cozart, NC State

1B – Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

SP – Chase Burns, Wake Forest

SP – Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

RP – Fran Oschell, Duke

Second Team

SS – Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia

OF – Cam Cannarella, Clemson

Third Team

3B – Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech

OF – Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

OF – James Tibbs III, Florida State

RP – James Tallon, Duke

USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Watch List

C/UT - Ethan Anderson, Virginia

OF - Cam Cannarella, Clemson

C - Jacob Cozart, NC State

SP - Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

1B - Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

SP - Chase Burns, Wake Forest

OF - Seaver King, Wake Forest

SS - Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia

RP - Gage Ziehl, Miami

Perfect Game Preseason All-Conference Team

C - Jacob Cozart, NC State

1B - Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

2B - Blake Cyr, Miami

3B - Carson DeMartini, Virginia Tech

SS - Griff O’Ferrall, Virginia

OF - Cam Cannarella, Clemson

OF - James Tibbs III, Florida State

DH - Garrett Michel, Virginia Tech

UT - Ethan Anderson, Virginia

SP - Chase Burns, Wake Forest

SP - Jonathan Santucci, Duke

SP - Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

RP - Gage Ziehl, Miami

RP - Fran Oschell, Duke

ACC Player of the Year: Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

ACC Pitcher of the Year: Chase Burns, Wake Forest

ACC Freshman of the Year: Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

