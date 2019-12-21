|
WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
|Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:56 AM- -
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 224 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Mallard Creek HS) Class: 2020
#107 Overall, #11 LB, #4 NC
#26 Overall, #2 LB, #1 NC
#13 Overall, #2 OLB, #1 NC
Sometimes dreams do come true.
5-star linebacker Trent Simpson from Charlotte, NC grew up going to Clemson football camps and games at Death Valley. He waited and waited for that coveted Clemson offer and was surprised with an offer shown on a screen at Clemson's indoor facility last week. "Thank you so much," Simpson said to Swinney as his parents cried and cheered. "I want you to know that you made it happen," Swinney said. "You didn't stop dreaming." Simpson committed on the spot during the conversation with Swinney. Pics of Simpson growing up as a Clemson fan (courtesy Dionna Ford): “He's everything you look for. He's everything that we sell on our program,” Brent Venables said to the media recently. “And so to have that, and then to have a thankful spirit as he does and just an appreciation for the opportunity for the experience of being a Clemson Tiger is awesome. For us, it's just a lot of endearing qualities. And, you know, he’s the player of the year in the state of North Carolina. Trenton really again epitomizes what it is to be a leader and to be a person of excellence and a great student. A tremendous football player who is just scratching the surface. He has only played linebacker for a year. The best is yet to come for him.”
