WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, December 21, 2019 11:56 AM
Trenton Simpson Photo
Trenton Simpson - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 224   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Mallard Creek HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#107 Overall, #11 LB, #4 NC
Rivals:
#26 Overall, #2 LB, #1 NC
24/7:
#13 Overall, #2 OLB, #1 NC
Simpson was one of Clemson's top signees on NSD
Simpson was one of Clemson's top signees on NSD

Sometimes dreams do come true.

5-star linebacker Trent Simpson from Charlotte, NC grew up going to Clemson football camps and games at Death Valley.

He waited and waited for that coveted Clemson offer and was surprised with an offer shown on a screen at Clemson's indoor facility last week.

"Thank you so much," Simpson said to Swinney as his parents cried and cheered.

"I want you to know that you made it happen," Swinney said. "You didn't stop dreaming."

Simpson committed on the spot during the conversation with Swinney.

Pics of Simpson growing up as a Clemson fan (courtesy Dionna Ford):

“He's everything you look for. He's everything that we sell on our program,” Brent Venables said to the media recently. “And so to have that, and then to have a thankful spirit as he does and just an appreciation for the opportunity for the experience of being a Clemson Tiger is awesome. For us, it's just a lot of endearing qualities. And, you know, he’s the player of the year in the state of North Carolina. Trenton really again epitomizes what it is to be a leader and to be a person of excellence and a great student. A tremendous football player who is just scratching the surface. He has only played linebacker for a year. The best is yet to come for him.”

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
TigerNet News
spacer That is a very cool video
Felix2®
spacer Re: That is a very cool video
TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
gopaws4
spacer This kid gets it!
mikeyT®
spacer Re: This kid gets it!
kerigantoo®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
tigerprice07
spacer Simpson and Parks are my current favorites....
TS_Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
CS73
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
CS73
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
MoCity
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
Calhoun2®
spacer This dude looks huge !!
pawpaw81
spacer new favorite player!! Kinda messed up we didn’t offer
MoneyMike23®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
Bleedorange09
spacer Wot in tarnation is Danny Pearman doing on the recruiting
TigerDominance®
spacer Re: Wot in tarnation is Danny Pearman doing on the recruiting
3Tigerssofar
spacer Re: Wot in tarnation is Danny Pearman doing on the recruiting
3Tigerssofar
spacer Re: Wot in tarnation is Danny Pearman doing on the recruiting
3Tigerssofar
spacer Re: Wot in tarnation is Danny Pearman doing on the recruiting
deroberts
spacer This is awesome!!!!
boricuatiger
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: 5-star LB gets Clemson offer and commits to Dabo Swinney immediately
Tigerdug23®
Read all 22 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
