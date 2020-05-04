|
No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date
Will Shipley - Running Back
TigerNet:
(4.69)
Height: 5-11 Weight: 198 Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS) Class: 2021
#36 Overall, #1 RB, #2 NC
# 45 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
The nation’s top-rated all-purpose back has set his decision date in a recruiting battle between Clemson and Notre Dame
Will Shipley says he will make his call Tuesday afternoon. He rushed for over 2,000 yards with 40 total touchdowns last season. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch with eight receiving touchdowns and also tossed two scores as a junior. The Weddington High School (NC) product is projected to pick the Tigers on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball.
I will be announcing my commitment tomorrow afternoon?? @BigDubFootball pic.twitter.com/oKUigAISD8— Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) May 5, 2020
