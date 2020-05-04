No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date
by - Correspondent - Monday, May 4, 2020 8:21 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Will Shipley Photo
Will Shipley - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 198   Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#22 Overall, #2 RB, #2 NC
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #1 RB, #2 NC
24/7:
# 45 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date

The nation’s top-rated all-purpose back has set his decision date in a recruiting battle between Clemson and Notre Dame

Will Shipley says he will make his call Tuesday afternoon.

He rushed for over 2,000 yards with 40 total touchdowns last season. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch with eight receiving touchdowns and also tossed two scores as a junior.

The Weddington High School (NC) product is projected to pick the Tigers on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date
No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date
Isaiah Simmons making instant impact in his new community
Isaiah Simmons making instant impact in his new community
Clemson cut from 5-star QB’s top schools
Clemson cut from 5-star QB’s top schools
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 81 Recruits (64 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week