Tigers seek to keep run going at BC

CU Athletic Communications by

The Clemson Tigers (13-12, 7-8 ACC) will look to even its ACC record with what would be its third road victory in league play at Boston College (13-14, 7-9). The contest will tip at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and be televised on ACCN with Jay Alter and Dalen Cuff calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Jordan Roper will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Behind a career-high 23 points from John Newman III, the Tigers dominated No. 5/5 Louisville 77-62. It was the Tigers’ first time beating two Top-5 opponents in the same year since 1979-80. (Beat Duke 79-72 on Jan. 14). • Al-Amir Dawes scored 17 second-half points against Pitt to help ensure a Clemson victory. • Alex Hemenway netted a season-best 16 points in a home loss to Notre Dame. Hemenway finished 5-for-8 from the floor with a season-high four 3-pointers. He played a season-high 19 minutes in the contest. • Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals.

• Clyde Trapp was the Tigers’ second double-digit scorer against the Orange and he turned in career bests in points (17), rebounds (9) and assists (6).

• Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state. It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

• Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players. For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 63 games this season.

Clemson rotation/BC probable lineup

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 15/13 6.3 4.4 2.8 27.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 25/20 8.0 2.9 2.5 29.2

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 25/25 9.7 3.9 2.1 31.2

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 25/24 12.4 5.7 0.9 28.5

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 24/24 13.3 7.1 2.7 31.7

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 209 Jr. Wiesbaden, Germany 2/0 0.0 3.5 0.0 13.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 9/4 5.3 1.0 1.6 37.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 25/2 5.2 3.1 0.3 13.9

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 25/8 5.9 1.6 1.4 21.1

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 9/0 6.1 0.8 0.4 12.8

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 23/4 2.0 1.9 0.6 9.8

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 24/1 1.8 1.9 0.1 8.6

(--/--) Boston College Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 3 Jared Hamilton 6-4 203 Sr. Charlotte, N.C. 22/9 8.0 2.4 0.9 24.9

G 5 Jay Heath 6-3 175 Fr. Washington, D.C. 26/26 12.8 3.3 2.1 32.8

F 1 Jairus Hamilton 6-8 234 So. Charlotte, N.C. 22/20 9.7 4.4 1.0 26.7

F 21 Nik Popovic 6-11 253 Sr. Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina 18/11 11.1 5.3 1.5 25.8

F 41 Steffon Mitchell 6-8 220 Jr. Shakopee, Minn. 26/26 7.1 8.4 2.8 31.8