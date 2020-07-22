Former Clemson infielder out indefinitely for MLB season

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson and current Baltimore Orioles player Steve Wilkerson is out indefinitely for the 60-game MLB season after an injury suffered in an exhibition Sunday.

Wilkerson made a diving play that fractured his left ring finger and Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he expects Wilkerson to miss "significant time."

Wilkerson expressed his thoughts on social media Tuesday:

Wilkerson saw action in 117 games last season with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, 35 RBIs and a .225 average, playing in all outifeld positions, second base, designated hitter and also making four appearances as a pitcher with one save and a 6.75 ERA over 5 1/3 innings.

“It’s very disappointing,” Hyde told local reporters. “It was kind of a freak injury, freak accident where the finger just bent back. He’s very down about it. It’s a tough blow for him and a tough blow for us. He’s a big part of this team, not only what he brings to the field, but the life and personality he brings to the clubhouse. It’s an unfortunate injury.”

Wilkerson was a three-time All-ACC honoree with a college .291 batting average, 47 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 115 RBIs.