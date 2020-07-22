Former Clemson infielder out indefinitely for MLB season
by - Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10:53 AM
(USA TODAY Sports-Gary Vasquez)
(USA TODAY Sports-Gary Vasquez)

Former Clemson and current Baltimore Orioles player Steve Wilkerson is out indefinitely for the 60-game MLB season after an injury suffered in an exhibition Sunday.

Wilkerson made a diving play that fractured his left ring finger and Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he expects Wilkerson to miss "significant time."

Wilkerson expressed his thoughts on social media Tuesday:

Wilkerson saw action in 117 games last season with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, 35 RBIs and a .225 average, playing in all outifeld positions, second base, designated hitter and also making four appearances as a pitcher with one save and a 6.75 ERA over 5 1/3 innings.

“It’s very disappointing,” Hyde told local reporters. “It was kind of a freak injury, freak accident where the finger just bent back. He’s very down about it. It’s a tough blow for him and a tough blow for us. He’s a big part of this team, not only what he brings to the field, but the life and personality he brings to the clubhouse. It’s an unfortunate injury.”

Wilkerson was a three-time All-ACC honoree with a college .291 batting average, 47 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 115 RBIs.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson mascot riding a motorcycle cake
LOOK: Clemson mascot riding a motorcycle cake
Former Clemson infielder out indefinitely for MLB season
Former Clemson infielder out indefinitely for MLB season
Clemson to face SEC opponent in tourney moved to Florida
Clemson to face SEC opponent in tourney moved to Florida
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week