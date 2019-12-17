Former Clemson WR released by Bucs

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson receiver Trevion Thompson was waived from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad on Monday. Thompson was on the team since last Wednesday. He recently had tryouts with three teams before landing with the Bucs. Previously, the 24-year old was an undrafted rookie free agent that signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on June 3.

Thompson was known for his versatility in a reserve role for Clemson, tallying 53 catches for 506 yards and two scores over 56 games.