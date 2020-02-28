Clemson hosts No. 6 Florida State Saturday

CU Athletic Communications by

The Clemson Tigers will look even its league record in the ACC and win its fourth game in the last five contests while hosting No. 6 Florida State Saturday for a 2 p.m. start. The contest will be televised on RSN with Evan Lepler and Brian Oliver calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Aamir Simms netted his sixth 20-point game this season (23) in a loss at Georgia Tech (Feb. 25). • Al-Amir Dawes scored a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor to help fuel the Tigers to a resounding 18-point road win at BC. The eight field goals six made 3-pointers. • Clemson shot lights out at Boston College, breaking a program record for shooting percentage in an ACC road game (68.9 percent). The previous high was set 36 years ago on Feb. 21, 1984 at Virginia (67.5 percent). • Clemson has played 1,054 1,431 true road games in history - that is the best shooting percentage in any road game all time.

• Behind a career-high 23 points from John Newman III, the Tigers dominated No. 5/5 Louisville 77-62. It was the Tigers’ first time beating two Top-5 opponents in the same year since 1979-80. (Beat Duke 79-72 on Jan. 14).

• Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals.

• Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state. It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

• Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

• With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

• Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players. For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 67 games this season.

Clemson rotation/FSU lineup

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 17/15 5.9 4.0 2.8 25.7

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 27/22 8.6 3.0 2.6 29.8

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 27/27 9.5 4.1 2.2 31.3

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 27/26 12.2 5.4 1.0 28.4

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 26/26 13.7 7.2 2.7 31.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 9/4 5.3 1.0 1.6 37.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 27/2 5.6 3.1 0.3 14.1

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 27/8 5.8 1.6 1.5 20.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 11/0 5.3 0.8 0.5 12.8

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 25/4 1.8 1.8 0.6 9.3

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 26/1 1.8 1.8 0.1 8.4

(6/6) Florida State Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 3 Trent Forrest 6-4 210 Gr. Chipley, Fla. 28/28 11.7 4.4 4.2 31.5

G 23 M.J. Walker 6-5 213 Jr. Riverdale, Ga. 23/21 10.6 1.8 1.5 25.4

G 24 Devin Vassell 6-7 194 So. Suwanee, Ga. 27/27 12.9 5.1 1.6 28.5

F 1 RaiQuan Gray 6-8 260 RSo. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 26/21 6.1 3.7 1.3 19.7

F 10 Malik Osborne 6-9 225 RSo. Matteson, Ill. 28/26 6.0 4.9 0.5 19.8