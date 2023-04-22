No. 6 Tigers shut out Pitt to clinch series

The Tigers improved to 43-5 and 16-4 in ACC action, while Pitt dropped to .500 overall (21-21, 3-13).

After Clemson was held hitless in the first two innings, Reedy Davenport’s walk preceded McKenzie Clark lining a two-run homer over the left field wall in the third inning.

That was more than enough for Clemson left-handed pitcher Millie Thompson (13-1), who threw up seven shutout frames with five strikeouts to one walk and scattered six hits. It was her seventh complete game in 16 starts this season.

Clemson improved to 24-3 at McWhorter Stadium this season.

The teams round out the series with a noon start on Sunday (ACCNX). Clemson will honor seven seniors in Reedy Davenport, Ansley Houston, Sarah Howell, Caroline Jacobsen, Kyah Keller, Madison May and Ally Miklesh, following the game with a senior ceremony.