Tigers shut out Pirates in second half to take road win

CU Athletic Communications by

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Clemson Tigers (9-4, 2-4 ACC) went on a 10-0 scoring run in the second half and defeated the East Carolina Pirates (3-9, 0-3 AAC) in a 17-7 road win in the teams’ first-ever meeting in Greenville, North Carolina. “The team did a great job resetting in the second half,” said Head Coach Allison Kwolek. “I’m really proud of Emma and Jazzy stepping up and getting some great goals for us. Ella had another great game at the draw and defense was solid securing a seconnd-half shutout.” Graduate Emma Tilson and Freshman Jasmine Stanton teamed up to score eleven of the Tigers seventeen goals this evening. Tilson led the way with six goals, and Stanton followed closely with five. Eight different Tigers scored goals today: Claire Bockstie, Shannon Brazier, Natalie Shurtleff, Regan Byrne, Emma Tilson, and Jasmine Stanton. In the first half, Clemson dominated the draw controls 13 to 3 against the Pirates, and in the second half, the Tigers cleared the field perfectly, going 6-6 in the third and 4-4 in the fourth. The Tiger defense was impenetrable during the second half, leaving ECU scoreless for the entirety of the half. Lamparter charted eight saves this evening, and the Tigers totaled 23 ground balls. Clemson struck first with an early goal by Shurtleff just 1:04 into the matchup. ECU responded with three quick goals, but Clemson lessened the deficit to one with Stanton’s goal at the 2:20 mark. Byrne then tied up the game at 3-3 with 1:37 to play, thus concluding the first quarter. This was quite the quarter for Clemson’s freshman class, as they scored all three of Clemson’s goals to start the game. The second quarter went back and forth between the Pirates and the Tigers. ECU scored two goals in the first four minutes of regulation, but Clemson didn’t let that affect them. The Tigers scored two of their own to even up the board, Tilson scoring at the 8:23 mark and Stanton scoring her second of the game with 5:08 to play. After another Pirate goal, Tilson scored once again with 3:13 left on the clock. The Tigers battled all the way to the half, tying it up with a goal by Brazier with only eleven seconds left to play. The Tigers dominated the third quarter both offensively and defensively, not letting the Pirates score at all for the entirety of the second half. Tilson was on fire, scoring two goals and tallying a hat trick just 2:18 into the quarter. Then, Lamparter saved two consecutive shots, leaving the Pirates scoreless for the entire third quarter. Stanton joined the hat trick club, scoring her third goal of the evening with 7:06 to play in the quarter. Clemson came out firing from the media timeout, scoring two more goals less than a minute apart, from Tilson and McElwee at 6:27 and 5:47, respectively. As time wound down, Bockstie scored one of her own with 29 seconds left on the clock. Clemson scored again late in the fourth quarter with two more goals from Stanton, who put up five on the evening, at the 5:31 and 3:27 marks. Agostino also scored her sixth goal of the season with 4:42 to play, and Tilson charted back to back goals at the 2:37 and 1:42 marks of the fourth quarter, leading the Tigers to a ten point victory against the Pirates. Up next, the Tigers will travel up north to Boston to face ACC competitor Boston College this Sunday, April 7 at noon. Clemson gets the job done ☑️ pic.twitter.com/F2mHthMNZo — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) April 2, 2024