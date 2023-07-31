Clemson rookie tabbed with 'most to gain' from NFL training camp

Clemson rookie Trenton Simpson tabbed with 'most to gain' from NFL training camp

Pro Football Focus tabbed a rookie on each NFL team with the most to gain over the next month-plus, and Trenton Simpson made the list among new Clemson pros. The former 5-star prospect was selected with the 86th overall pick in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens back in April, after fielding some first-round projections going in. "While the Ravens may field a top-three linebacker duo in 2023...it's also true that Patrick Queen is in a contract year after the team declined his fifth-year option," PFF's Ben Cooper said. "That brings us to Trenton Simpson, whose versatility will be an asset in Year 1 before it becomes apparent if Queen has priced himself out of Baltimore, if the Ravens have simply chosen to move on or if it makes sense for the team to re-sign him... "In coverage last season, Simpson tied for 18th in catch rate allowed among 199 qualifying Power Five linebackers. Training camp will be his first opportunity to show he belongs on the field in a modern linebacker role." Ravens coach John Harbaugh touted Simpson's versatility when he drafted him. “He’s versatile. He’s a run-and-hit linebacker,” Harbaugh said. “He can play, really across the board, he can play from the slot all the way back across to the will and he can play edge of the line. So that’s kind of nice. He’s fast, he’s kind of straight-line cover ground kind of guy. He can actually rush. I think when we blitz, he can help us. And then special teams, you know, he’s definitely going to be a part of that. He already started talking about that on the phone. He’s going to be on all the special team kind of stuff. So, it’s always great to add speed and kind of that, you know, he’s a missile. To add that kind of mindset to our defense and our special teams is a big plus.” Simpson was a Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection last season with 77 tackles (4 for loss) with 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 12 games. Simpson's best College PFF grade came as a sophomore (72.3), which was boosted by a team-best 87.1 pass rush grade (34.4% pressure rate in pass rush snaps). He tallied 187 tackles (22.5 for loss) in all, with 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 1,443 snaps over 37 games (27 starts) as a Tiger from 2020-22. The Ravens open preseason play hosting Philadelphia at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12.

