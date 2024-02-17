No. 22 Tigers drop meet at NC State

In the all-around competition, Clemson’s Rebecca Wells earned over a 9.900 on three events to total a 39.550, but fell to NC State’s Emily Shepard, who scored a 39.750.

Bars

The Tigers opened the meet with its highest bars score of the season, a 49.375. Lilly Lippeatt earned her second 9.900 of the year with a stuck landing, while three Tigers earned a 9.875. Lauren Rutherford and Trinity Brown each landed a season-high with one of the 9.875 scores, and Brown’s was a career-high as well. Kaitlin DeGuzman continued her solid season as a bars specialist with a 9.850, while Rebecca Wells rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with a 9.800.

Vault

Clemson’s vault rotation was a mix of highs and lows, as Molly Arnold recorded a career-high 9.925, but the Tigers had to count a fall in their scores. Rebecca Wells continued her solid year for the Tigers, recording a 9.900 on the vault, while Eve Jackson turned in a 9.825 and Trinity Brown anchored the Tigers with a 9.800.

Following the first two rotations, the Tigers trailed the Wolfpack 98.700-98.175

Floor

The Tigers earned a 49.200 on the floor rotation, highlighted by a 9.900 from Rebecca Wells. Eve Jackson and Molly Arnold, as well as Brie Clark, each recorded a 9.875. Maggie Holman posted a 9.657 in front of her home crowd, while Trinity Brown posted a 9.050.

Through three rotations, the Tigers trailed the Wolfpack 148.075-147.375.

Beam

Lilly Lippeatt led off for the Tigers on beam with a career-high 9.900, followed by Brie Clark with a 9.875. Rebecca Wells topped her ACC Co-Specialist of the Week score from last meet with a career-high 9.950 and freshman Sierra Church posted a career-high 9.825, while Quinn Kuhl recovered from a fall to record a 9.075 to give the Tigers a 48.625 on beam.

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, February 23, as they welcome North Carolina to Littlejohn Coliseum for a 7:30 p.m. meet set to be broadcast on ACCNX.

Congrats to Molly on being tonight’s Vault winner by scoring a 9.925! #TeamOne pic.twitter.com/66DaEWyuAe — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 17, 2024

Way to fight for it, Lilly!



9.900 to start us off on Beam.#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/yf2fvOpy4i — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 17, 2024