|
No. 22 Tigers drop meet at NC State
Raleigh, N.C. – The No. 22 Clemson Tigers returned to competition on Saturday afternoon and fell to the No. 31 NC State Wolfpack, 197.575-196.000 inside Reynolds Coliseum.
In the all-around competition, Clemson’s Rebecca Wells earned over a 9.900 on three events to total a 39.550, but fell to NC State’s Emily Shepard, who scored a 39.750. Bars The Tigers opened the meet with its highest bars score of the season, a 49.375. Lilly Lippeatt earned her second 9.900 of the year with a stuck landing, while three Tigers earned a 9.875. Lauren Rutherford and Trinity Brown each landed a season-high with one of the 9.875 scores, and Brown’s was a career-high as well. Kaitlin DeGuzman continued her solid season as a bars specialist with a 9.850, while Rebecca Wells rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with a 9.800. Vault Clemson’s vault rotation was a mix of highs and lows, as Molly Arnold recorded a career-high 9.925, but the Tigers had to count a fall in their scores. Rebecca Wells continued her solid year for the Tigers, recording a 9.900 on the vault, while Eve Jackson turned in a 9.825 and Trinity Brown anchored the Tigers with a 9.800. Following the first two rotations, the Tigers trailed the Wolfpack 98.700-98.175 Floor The Tigers earned a 49.200 on the floor rotation, highlighted by a 9.900 from Rebecca Wells. Eve Jackson and Molly Arnold, as well as Brie Clark, each recorded a 9.875. Maggie Holman posted a 9.657 in front of her home crowd, while Trinity Brown posted a 9.050. Through three rotations, the Tigers trailed the Wolfpack 148.075-147.375. Beam Lilly Lippeatt led off for the Tigers on beam with a career-high 9.900, followed by Brie Clark with a 9.875. Rebecca Wells topped her ACC Co-Specialist of the Week score from last meet with a career-high 9.950 and freshman Sierra Church posted a career-high 9.825, while Quinn Kuhl recovered from a fall to record a 9.075 to give the Tigers a 48.625 on beam. The Tigers are back in action on Friday, February 23, as they welcome North Carolina to Littlejohn Coliseum for a 7:30 p.m. meet set to be broadcast on ACCNX. Congrats to Molly on being tonight’s Vault winner by scoring a 9.925! #TeamOne pic.twitter.com/66DaEWyuAe 9.950 for Rebecca on beam! 🙌#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/Xy3Wyv7yvs Way to fight for it, Lilly! Yes MA’AM Rebecca ✨ We CU Trin 🤩 Fought hard, but we’re not done yet 💜#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/2jZdtOChUo
9.900 to start us off on Beam.#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/yf2fvOpy4i
9.900 for her dance party 🪩#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/yTqzgWKY5k
9.875 + a stick 🙌#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/BaQjddLSPr
In the all-around competition, Clemson’s Rebecca Wells earned over a 9.900 on three events to total a 39.550, but fell to NC State’s Emily Shepard, who scored a 39.750.
Bars
The Tigers opened the meet with its highest bars score of the season, a 49.375. Lilly Lippeatt earned her second 9.900 of the year with a stuck landing, while three Tigers earned a 9.875. Lauren Rutherford and Trinity Brown each landed a season-high with one of the 9.875 scores, and Brown’s was a career-high as well. Kaitlin DeGuzman continued her solid season as a bars specialist with a 9.850, while Rebecca Wells rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with a 9.800.
Vault
Clemson’s vault rotation was a mix of highs and lows, as Molly Arnold recorded a career-high 9.925, but the Tigers had to count a fall in their scores. Rebecca Wells continued her solid year for the Tigers, recording a 9.900 on the vault, while Eve Jackson turned in a 9.825 and Trinity Brown anchored the Tigers with a 9.800.
Following the first two rotations, the Tigers trailed the Wolfpack 98.700-98.175
Floor
The Tigers earned a 49.200 on the floor rotation, highlighted by a 9.900 from Rebecca Wells. Eve Jackson and Molly Arnold, as well as Brie Clark, each recorded a 9.875. Maggie Holman posted a 9.657 in front of her home crowd, while Trinity Brown posted a 9.050.
Through three rotations, the Tigers trailed the Wolfpack 148.075-147.375.
Beam
Lilly Lippeatt led off for the Tigers on beam with a career-high 9.900, followed by Brie Clark with a 9.875. Rebecca Wells topped her ACC Co-Specialist of the Week score from last meet with a career-high 9.950 and freshman Sierra Church posted a career-high 9.825, while Quinn Kuhl recovered from a fall to record a 9.075 to give the Tigers a 48.625 on beam.
The Tigers are back in action on Friday, February 23, as they welcome North Carolina to Littlejohn Coliseum for a 7:30 p.m. meet set to be broadcast on ACCNX.
Congrats to Molly on being tonight’s Vault winner by scoring a 9.925! #TeamOne pic.twitter.com/66DaEWyuAe— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 17, 2024
9.950 for Rebecca on beam! 🙌#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/Xy3Wyv7yvs— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 17, 2024
Way to fight for it, Lilly!
Yes MA’AM Rebecca ✨
We CU Trin 🤩
Fought hard, but we’re not done yet 💜#TeamOne pic.twitter.com/2jZdtOChUo— Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) February 17, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now