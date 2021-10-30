WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team won a wild 30-20 victory against Florida State on Saturday.

After the win, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and several of the Clemson players let off some steam by dancing in the locker room.

The win gave the Tigers their nation's best 32nd straight win at home and next up is a talented Louisville team on Saturday, November 6.