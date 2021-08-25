Trevor Lawrence officially named Jaguars starting QB

The suspense, if there was any, is over.

Trevor Lawrence is the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer announced Wednesday.

Lawrence started both of the Jaguars' preseason games so far and performed pretty well despite a struggling Jaguars offensive line.

He beat out third-year player Gardner Minshew, who tallied 5,530 passing yards on 797 attempts over 23 games with 37 touchdowns to 11 interceptions the past two seasons.

Lawrence became Clemson's first-ever No. 1 NFL draft pick in April.

The Jaguars open up by heading to play division rival Houston on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. on CBS stations regionally.

Urban Meyer officially names Trevor Lawrence the Jaguars starting Quarterback @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/CWIAxXVlT1 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 25, 2021