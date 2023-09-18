Tyler Davis says Seminole offense will present a great challenge

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Tyler Davis says Florida State’s offense will present a great challenge for the Clemson defense. The Seminoles rank seventh nationally in scoring at 47.3 points per game and already have eight plays of 40 or more yards. Clemson hosts Florida St. this Saturday in a high noon showdown (ABC). “There is a lot of stuff they do. Of course, they have (quarterback) Jordan Travis, a great quarterback,” Davis said. “They have great backs, great receivers. Their offensive line, they’re good. They can move people. They move a bunch of people. It's going to be a great challenge for us.” Travis has completed 54-of-84 passes for 729 yards and eight touchdowns against just one interception. One of his strengths is his mobility, and he’s second on the team in rushing with 17 carries for 96 yards and a score. “He’s definitely a headache to go against,” Davis said. “It’s definitely going to be fun. A great challenge.” Davis is from Apopka, Florida, which sits south of Tallahassee, and Davis said he understands what the Clemson-Florida St. rivalry means. That doesn’t mean he is going to make it bigger than other games, it’s just the next one on the schedule. “It’s a big game. It’s a big game, but I say that because it’s the battle we’re in this week,” Davis said. “I feel like it’s always great to be in Death Valley and play against somebody from my hometown. Me and (FSU defensive back) Renardo Green were high school teammates.” Clemson has dominated the rivalry and won seven in a row in the series, which means Davis is undefeated against the Seminoles. What would it mean to finish his Clemson career with a perfect record? “It would mean a lot,” he said. “They are Florida State. They are historic. I just try and go out there and win every battle we’re in.”

