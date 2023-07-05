Where Dabo Swinney ranks among Power 5 coaches versus Top 25 teams

According to 247Sports, only nine of the 68 total Power Five coaches own a career-winning record versus Top 25 opponents (min. ten games), and Clemson's Swinney ranks fifth on that list by winning percentage:

Overall record as head coach against top 25 teams: 37-23 (61.6%; No. 5 nationally, best in ACC)

Naysayers used to harp on Clemson's favorable ACC schedule during the Tigers' reign as an annual national championship threat until Dabo Swinney's teams started regularly beating elites in the postseason. The Tigers are 5-3 over their last eight games against top 25 teams since last reaching the playoff (2020). That season ended in a blowout loss to Ohio State in the semifinals that seemed (to) eliminate some of the mystique that existed during two title runs and a long period of success.

Swinney ranks second only to Alabama's Nick Saban among active coaches in total wins over Top 25 foes in the Power 5 ranks. Saban is third by winning percentage (99-46, 68.3%), only behind Ohio State's Ryan Day (16-6, 72.8%) and Georgia's Kirby Smart there (28-11, 71.8%).

During Clemson's Playoff streak (2015-20), the Tigers went 4-1 (2015), 5-0 (2016), 6-1 (2017), 4-0 (2018), 3-1 (2019) and 2-2 (2020) against Top 25 teams, garnering 13 victories over Top 10 teams.

Lincoln Riley, brother of Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, is fourth on the list by winning percentage (16-8, 66.7%).

The other coaches with a winning, winning percentage all-time are UCLA's Chip Kelly (20-16, 55.5%), Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher (27-25, 53.5%). Tennessee's Josh Heupel (8-7, 53.3%) and LSU's Brian Kelly (33-31, 51.5%).

