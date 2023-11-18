|
WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day
Clemson running back
Will Shipley talks about his decision to participate in Senior Day against North Carolina on Saturday. Shipley also talks about overcoming the fumble he had early and then scoring later in the game.
Also, Jeremiah Trotter Jr talks how they were able to control Drake Maye and beat North Carolina:
