CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day

WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day
by - 2023 Nov 18 20:49

Clemson running back Will Shipley talks about his decision to participate in Senior Day against North Carolina on Saturday. Shipley also talks about overcoming the fumble he had early and then scoring later in the game.

Also, Jeremiah Trotter Jr talks how they were able to control Drake Maye and beat North Carolina:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries
Dabo Swinney updates WR injuries
WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day
WATCH: Will Shipley on his decision to participate in Senior Day
WATCH: Wiggins shows incredible speed to save a touchdown
WATCH: Wiggins shows incredible speed to save a touchdown
WATCH: Dabo Swinney UNC postgame press conference
WATCH: Dabo Swinney UNC postgame press conference
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts