BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Robert Griffin III runs down the Hill with Dabo Swinney

WATCH: Robert Griffin III runs down the Hill with Dabo Swinney
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 18 16:58

Even RGIII had to take a peek.

ESPN announcer Robert Griffin III was able to have a memorable moment as he ran down the hill near Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in pregame of Saturday's game against North Carolina.

"Dabo was running like he was late to pre-game chapel," he tweeted.

Check out the video below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-UNC
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-UNC
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit rushes for 355 yards in playoff win
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit rushes for 355 yards in playoff win
Clemson announces two defensive backs out for UNC game
Clemson announces two defensive backs out for UNC game
WATCH: Robert Griffin III runs down the Hill with Dabo Swinney
WATCH: Robert Griffin III runs down the Hill with Dabo Swinney
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts