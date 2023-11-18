|
WATCH: Robert Griffin III runs down the Hill with Dabo Swinney
2023 Nov 18 16:58- -
Even RGIII had to take a peek.
ESPN announcer Robert Griffin III was able to have a memorable moment as he ran down the hill near Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in pregame of Saturday's game against North Carolina. "Dabo was running like he was late to pre-game chapel," he tweeted. Check out the video below: Dabo was running like he was late to pre game chapel 😂 pic.twitter.com/301hLtiKF6 I think @RGIII was a little scared by the cannon😅 #clemson #clemsonfootball #rg3 pic.twitter.com/wt8aWJblQp
ESPN announcer Robert Griffin III was able to have a memorable moment as he ran down the hill near Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in pregame of Saturday's game against North Carolina.
"Dabo was running like he was late to pre-game chapel," he tweeted.
Check out the video below:
Dabo was running like he was late to pre game chapel 😂 pic.twitter.com/301hLtiKF6— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 18, 2023
I think @RGIII was a little scared by the cannon😅 #clemson #clemsonfootball #rg3 pic.twitter.com/wt8aWJblQp— Toby Corriston (@toby_cu) November 18, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football