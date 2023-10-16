|
WATCH: Clemson players on road matchup with Miami
2023 Oct 16 13:40- -
Clemson teammates
Cade Klubnik,
Marcus Tate, Blake Miller and
Khalil Barnes talked to the media Monday as they previewed Saturday's ACC road matchup with Miami (8 pm/ACCN).
“Yeah, I'm excited to go back there," Klubnik said. "Obviously, I'm excited to go back there. I think it'll be fun,” Klubnik said. “It's definitely a really cool stadium and a cool atmosphere. I'm excited to go back there and come away with a win.” Check out the interviews below:
