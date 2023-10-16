CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson players on road matchup with Miami

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 16 13:40

Clemson teammates Cade Klubnik, Marcus Tate, Blake Miller and Khalil Barnes talked to the media Monday as they previewed Saturday's ACC road matchup with Miami (8 pm/ACCN).

“Yeah, I'm excited to go back there," Klubnik said. "Obviously, I'm excited to go back there. I think it'll be fun,” Klubnik said. “It's definitely a really cool stadium and a cool atmosphere. I'm excited to go back there and come away with a win.”

Check out the interviews below:

