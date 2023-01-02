BREAKING

WATCH: Mike Williams makes incredible one-handed catch against Rams

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 2, Mon 08:50

Chargers receiver and former Tiger Mike Williams is one of the most gifted playmakers in the NFL.

Week after week, when healthy, he makes highlight play after highlight play to move the chains.

In the 31-10 win over the Rams on Sunday, Williams had seven receptions for 94 yards, including a spectacular one-handed grab on the sidelines.

"MY GOODNESS," said the excited announcer after seeing Williams make the catch.

Check out the impressive play below:

