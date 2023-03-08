|
WATCH: Garrett Riley breaks down early camp practices, personnel
|Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 7:16 PM- -
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley talked to the media Wednesday about some of his early observations during the first week of spring practice:
(Clemson media room doesn't currently have a crowd mic setup but here are the topics by timestamp:
0:04 Installing an offense for a second straight spring.
1:25 What changes might come for O-line
2:06 Goals for tempo of offense
3:01 Evaluating the personnel of the offense
3:49 What goes into that evaluation
4:20 Alignment for receivers
4:52 Cade Klubnik handling the new offense in spring
5:39 Ability to get down the offense quickly
6:28 Impressions of Christopher Vizzina early
7:01 Impressions of Noble Johnson
7:38 Value of keeping receivers to one side for every play
8:28 if injuries at receiver or elsewhere hurts install process
8:54 Percentage of the offense installed by now
9:42 Less is more on number of plays needed for a game
10:11 What it’s like to have all new position coaches being a new offensive coordinator
11:17 Kyle Richardson and familiarity with air raid already
11:52 Mobility for offensive linemen
12:40 Run scheme blocking with gap and zone
13:27 Recruiting Texas for Clemson now
14:30 Klubnik as a runner
15:10 Different mindset Riley is trying to bring
16:04 Simpler approach not getting monotonous
17:06 What’s stood out impressively early
17:58 What stands out about individual players so far
18:41 Jake Briningstool uniqueness, more on tight ends
19:45 Creativity with Shipley
20:25 Drills in practice
21:14 Fresh approach to Clemson
21:43 Carson Cramer)