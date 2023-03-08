WATCH: Garrett Riley breaks down early camp practices, personnel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley talked to the media Wednesday about some of his early observations during the first week of spring practice:

(Clemson media room doesn't currently have a crowd mic setup but here are the topics by timestamp:

0:04 Installing an offense for a second straight spring.

1:25 What changes might come for O-line

2:06 Goals for tempo of offense

3:01 Evaluating the personnel of the offense

3:49 What goes into that evaluation

4:20 Alignment for receivers

4:52 Cade Klubnik handling the new offense in spring

5:39 Ability to get down the offense quickly

6:28 Impressions of Christopher Vizzina early

7:01 Impressions of Noble Johnson

7:38 Value of keeping receivers to one side for every play

8:28 if injuries at receiver or elsewhere hurts install process

8:54 Percentage of the offense installed by now

9:42 Less is more on number of plays needed for a game

10:11 What it’s like to have all new position coaches being a new offensive coordinator

11:17 Kyle Richardson and familiarity with air raid already

11:52 Mobility for offensive linemen

12:40 Run scheme blocking with gap and zone

13:27 Recruiting Texas for Clemson now

14:30 Klubnik as a runner

15:10 Different mindset Riley is trying to bring

16:04 Simpler approach not getting monotonous

17:06 What’s stood out impressively early

17:58 What stands out about individual players so far

18:41 Jake Briningstool uniqueness, more on tight ends

19:45 Creativity with Shipley

20:25 Drills in practice

21:14 Fresh approach to Clemson

21:43 Carson Cramer)