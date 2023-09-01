WATCH: Game preview of #9 Clemson vs. Duke

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the game preview of No. 9 Clemson vs. Duke for Monday's season opener for both teams (8 pm ET/ESPN), courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Video Description: The No. 9 Tigers will take aim at Duke in what should be a fantastic matchup on September 4th. The Tigers have won five consecutive matchups over the Blue Devils and will officially usher in a new era of Clemson offensive philosophy. Quarterback Cade Klubnik and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley (Formerly TCU) will hope to get Clemson's offense back to the gaudy numbers of years past. Linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. headline the Tigers' defense. Duke QB Riley Leonard and head coach Mike Elko will look to make a statement as they hope to best their nine-win season of a year ago. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Riley, alongside Elko, Leonard, and Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, get you set for Monday's clash.

